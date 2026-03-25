Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan’s film struggles to stay steady, yet to cross ₹100 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan’s action entertainer, also starring Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, is continuing to face a challenging run at the box office after its March 19 release. The film, which locked horns with Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Telugu states, has been struggling to maintain momentum amid stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s release. On Day 6, the film saw a dip in both collections and theatre occupancy. Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan plays the lead in Harish Shankar's film.

The box office game The numbers on the trade website Sacnilk underscore its struggle to sustain early buzz. With numbers sliding, the big-ticket entertainer has yet to cross the ₹100 crore milestone.

On Day 6, the film collected ₹1.75 crore, with theatres recording an occupancy of 19.0%. The latest figures reflect a continued downward trend, with both earnings and footfall slipping compared to the previous days. The total collection stands at ₹64.60 crore.

The film collected ₹2.50 crore on Day 5, with an occupancy of 20.0%. On Day 4, it made ₹7.50 crore while recording 32.0% theatre occupancy. Day 3 saw collections of ₹9.10 crore, with occupancy standing at 36.0%.

The film opened on a decent note with ₹34.75 crore on Day 1, backed by a 69.0% occupancy. However, it witnessed a sharp dip on Day 2, earning ₹9.00 crore with 36.0% occupancy, marking the beginning of a steady downward trend at the box office.

The film still lags behind Pawan’s earlier projects. Hari Hara Veera Mallu had collected ₹74.71 crore net in India within four days, while OG crossed ₹130 crore net in the same period.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has minted ₹575.67 crore in India in six days, and raked in ₹900 crore globally.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh After the makers of Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups announced that their film had been postponed amid the West Asian conflict, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh was moved up to their date to take the slot. The film, initially scheduled for release later this month, was released on March 19, clashing with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2.

Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role. It is a remake of Vijay’s Tamil hit Theri. Before the film's release, in an interview with Gulte, the director addressed the clash with Dhurandhar 2, clarifying that the release date decision was not in his hands. Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban.