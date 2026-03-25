Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film soars past ₹900 crore; surpasses Ranbir's Animal
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller has surpassed Animal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: The weekdays after the opening weekend are the real test of longevity for any event film. Last year, Dhurandhar set the standard for sustained earnings after the initial buzz. With its exceptionally huge start, Dhurandhar The Revenge was not expected to emulate that. And yet, the Aditya Dhar film continues to defy expectations, norms, and traditionally held notions about the Bollywood box office. After a sensational first Monday, Dhurandhar 2 had a stellar Tuesday, sailing past the ₹900 crore mark globally.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday in theatres, after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. The hundreds of paid previews helped the film open to a record ₹145 crore domestically and gross ₹240 crore worldwide. This helped the film amass ₹750 crore worldwide in its extended four-day opening weekend. After adding a neat ₹100 crore to that on Monday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had another strong day on Tuesday, its sixth in theatres. As Dhurandhar 2 approached the end of its first week, it earned a staggering ₹56 crore net on Thursday domestically. This took its domestic collection so far to ₹575 crore net ( ₹687 crore gross). It is now galloping towards the ₹600-crore mark, which it should easily cross today (Wednesday), and even make a run for the ₹700-crore mark by Friday.
Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. It had a strong $7-million start, raking in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Over the weekend, the film saw a dip globally but still maintained some momentum. On Tuesday, it added $2 million to its overseas collections from territories, bringing its total overseas collections after 6 days to $27 million (approximately ₹250 crore). Dhurandhar 2 earned over ₹85 crore gross worldwide on Tuesday, a massive figure for a weekday.
The spy thriller has now earned ₹937 crore worldwide. This translates to a neat $100 million, making it only the eighth Bollywood film to breach the mark worldwide. The Ranveer Singh film will now gun for the ₹1000 crore mark on Wednesday.
Dhurandhar 2 steamrolls blockbusters
As it races towards the ₹1000 crore mark globally, Dhurandhar 2 has gone past the lifetime collections of several all-time blockbusters. On Tuesday, it crossed the final global hauls of films like Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar ( ₹915 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( ₹917 crore), and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹922 crore). It will now set its sights on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (both around ₹1050 crore).
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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