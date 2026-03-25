Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film soars past ₹900 crore; surpasses Ranbir's Animal

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: The weekdays after the opening weekend are the real test of longevity for any event film. Last year, Dhurandhar set the standard for sustained earnings after the initial buzz. With its exceptionally huge start, Dhurandhar The Revenge was not expected to emulate that. And yet, the Aditya Dhar film continues to defy expectations, norms, and traditionally held notions about the Bollywood box office. After a sensational first Monday, Dhurandhar 2 had a stellar Tuesday, sailing past the ₹900 crore mark globally. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Rakesh Bedi in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday in theatres, after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. The hundreds of paid previews helped the film open to a record ₹145 crore domestically and gross ₹240 crore worldwide. This helped the film amass ₹750 crore worldwide in its extended four-day opening weekend. After adding a neat ₹100 crore to that on Monday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had another strong day on Tuesday, its sixth in theatres. As Dhurandhar 2 approached the end of its first week, it earned a staggering ₹56 crore net on Thursday domestically. This took its domestic collection so far to ₹575 crore net ( ₹687 crore gross). It is now galloping towards the ₹600-crore mark, which it should easily cross today (Wednesday), and even make a run for the ₹700-crore mark by Friday.

Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. It had a strong $7-million start, raking in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Over the weekend, the film saw a dip globally but still maintained some momentum. On Tuesday, it added $2 million to its overseas collections from territories, bringing its total overseas collections after 6 days to $27 million (approximately ₹250 crore). Dhurandhar 2 earned over ₹85 crore gross worldwide on Tuesday, a massive figure for a weekday.

The spy thriller has now earned ₹937 crore worldwide. This translates to a neat $100 million, making it only the eighth Bollywood film to breach the mark worldwide. The Ranveer Singh film will now gun for the ₹1000 crore mark on Wednesday.

Dhurandhar 2 steamrolls blockbusters As it races towards the ₹1000 crore mark globally, Dhurandhar 2 has gone past the lifetime collections of several all-time blockbusters. On Tuesday, it crossed the final global hauls of films like Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar ( ₹915 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( ₹917 crore), and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹922 crore). It will now set its sights on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (both around ₹1050 crore).