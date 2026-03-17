Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor move Madras HC to reject plaint claiming Sridevi's Chennai property

Producer Boney Kapoor and his actor-daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have approached the Madras High Court to protect the Chennai property, which belonged to late actor Sridevi. As per the report by Live Law, the three of them have sought the legal route against an order of the Additional District Judge, Chengalpattu, refusing to reject a plaint filed in connection with the late actor Sridevi's property near the East Coast Road. Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are rejecting a plaint filed in connection with Sridevi's property in Chennai.

When is the next hearing? The report states that the plea came up before Justice TV Thamilselvi on Monday (16 March). He decided to take up the Kapoor family’s joint civil revision petition for hearing on March 26, 2026, and stayed till then all further proceedings before the district court.

A woman named Chandrabanu and her two children, M.C. Sivakami and M.C. Natarajan, had filed the suit claiming they were entitled to a share in the Chennai property. They are claiming a share in the land and seeking to declare 4 sale deeds, through which Sridevi and her sister had acquired the 4.7-acre property, as null and void. It was claimed that the sale deeds were fraudulent and that they had a share in the property since it belonged to their paternal grandfather.

It was reported that last year Boney filed a legal plea detailing what he describes as an attempted “fraud” by the trio. He had filed an application under Order 7 Rule 11 (a) and (b) and Section 151 of CPC. He claimed that the plaintiffs' claim was not legally sustainable and the marriage of Chanrabhanu itself was void as it was contracted during the subsistence of the first marriage, thus rendering it void ab initio under the law, constituting an act of bigamy. He went on to add that suppression of a vital and legally relevant fact constitutes a deliberate attempt to mislead the court.

He had also questioned the filing of the plaint after 37 years, challenging the deeds of 1988, making the plaint barred by limitation. The plaintiff had argued that there was no time limit for filing a suit for partition in respect of immovable property which remained undivided.