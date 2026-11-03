Nora Fatehi's team issues statement, clarifies she is ‘not an accused’ in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: ‘Summoned as a witness'

Actor Nora Fatehi's legal team has clarified that she is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. The clarification comes after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) matter was listed before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on November 2, where Nora was summoned as a witness. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Nora Fatehi

In a statement on Tuesday, her legal team said, “The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at a very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance.”

Also read: Aviation firm files ₹3 crore defamation suit against Nora Fatehi for ‘toy plane’ remark

“It is clarified that Nora Fatehi is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in these proceedings. She has been summoned solely as a witness to assist the Court,” they added.

The case pertains to allegations that Sukesh, while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, impersonated senior government officials and extorted approximately ₹200 crore. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing investigated the case and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Nora was earlier questioned by the EOW in connection with her alleged association with Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, following which she was named as a prosecution witness in the supplementary chargesheet. She had told investigators that her interactions with Chandrashekhar were through his wife.