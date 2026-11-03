Nora Fatehi's team issues statement, clarifies she is ‘not an accused’ in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: ‘Summoned as a witness'
Nora Fatehi’s legal team clarified she is not an accused in the case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and was called only to assist the court as a witness.
Actor Nora Fatehi's legal team has clarified that she is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. The clarification comes after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) matter was listed before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on November 2, where Nora was summoned as a witness.
In a statement on Tuesday, her legal team said, “The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at a very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance.”
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“It is clarified that Nora Fatehi is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in these proceedings. She has been summoned solely as a witness to assist the Court,” they added.
The case pertains to allegations that Sukesh, while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, impersonated senior government officials and extorted approximately ₹200 crore. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing investigated the case and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Nora was earlier questioned by the EOW in connection with her alleged association with Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, following which she was named as a prosecution witness in the supplementary chargesheet. She had told investigators that her interactions with Chandrashekhar were through his wife.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More