Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 14th anniversary, share pics from their Marathi and Christian weddings

A separate image showed Riteish dressed as a groom, visibly ecstatic during the celebrations. Other pictures included moments from the mehendi and haldi ceremonies, Riteish placing a ring on Genelia’s finger, and several frames of the couple dancing closely together.

In her post, Genelia shared multiple pictures from their wedding ceremonies. The first few images captured traditional rituals from their Maharashtrian wedding, including the varmala exchange and pheras. One photograph showed Genelia in a white wedding gown with a veil from their Christian ceremony, while another featured a close-up of the couple holding hands.

Actor couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh marked their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, with Genelia sharing a series of photographs from their wedding celebrations on Instagram. The post drew attention from fans, as the couple continues to remain one of the most popular and relatable pairs in the Hindi film industry.

About Genelia and Riteish's relationship Genelia and Riteish first met on the sets of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003) and went on to work together in several films, including Masti, Mr Ya Miss, Lai Bhaari and Ved, among others. Over the years, their on-screen collaborations and off-screen bond have earned them a loyal following.

Riteish and Genelia got married in February 2012, with a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony held on 3 February, followed by a Christian wedding the next day. The couple welcomed their first son, Riaan, in 2014, and their second son, Rahyl, in 2016.

The actors frequently share posts appreciating each other on social media and are known for posting light-hearted couple reels that often go viral. Their consistent public displays of affection and humour have helped them maintain a strong connection with audiences.