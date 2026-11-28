NBC has pulled a controversial advertisement criticising US financial aid to Israel after it aired during the network’s Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special. The ad received significant backlash from Jewish advocacy groups over media standards for politically charged advertising. NBC confirmed it will no longer broadcast the SNL special ad after reports that the network’s senior management had not reviewed the commercial before it aired. (Unsplash ) more

The 30-second commercial, titled “Every Three Seconds,” was funded by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project.

It contrasts a young American girl saving $400 to buy a bicycle with footage of a Palestinian girl using crutches amid destroyed buildings in Gaza. The narrator concludes, “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to do this.”

NBC confirmed it will no longer broadcast the advertisement. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr said in an X post, “NBC says they’re now pulling this ad, widely described as antisemitic, from the public airwaves and will no longer be broadcasting it.”

Deadline reported that the network’s senior management had not reviewed the commercial before it aired and that NBCUniversal is evaluating its internal approval process to prevent similar situations.