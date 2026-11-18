The cause of NBA announcer Dan Hicks’ death has been confirmed as multifocal pneumonia, according to The California Post, which obtained his death certificate. Hicks died unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 64. Dan Hicks died unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 64. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-C)

According to the report, he also had pulmonary edema, a condition involving fluid accumulation in the lungs, along with an upper respiratory infection and autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Autoimmune hemolytic anemia is a rare condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the body’s red blood cells. Multifocal pneumonia, meanwhile, is an infection that affects multiple areas of the lungs, causing inflammation and fluid buildup.

Hannah Storm paid tribute to her husband Hicks was married to longtime ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm. They tied the knot in 1994 and went on to raise three daughters, Hannah, Ellery and Riley.

Storm announced his death in a statement posted on X on November 12, describing his passing as sudden and unexpected.

"Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness," Storm's statement said.

Storm also paid tribute to her husband of more than 30 years, remembering him as a loving father to their three daughters and a cherished friend to many. "He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable."

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She went on to highlight his warmth and the positive impact he had on those around him. "Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered."

Hicks’ distinguished broadcasting career NBC Sports paid tribute to Hicks, describing him as an exceptional colleague and storyteller whose deep knowledge of sports and passion for broadcasting brought major events to life.

Throughout his distinguished career, he covered a wide range of events and competitions, including Notre Dame football, the NBA and the NFL. He was also scheduled to call Notre Dame’s November 14 matchup against Boston College.

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Hicks joined NBC in 1992 and was named the network’s lead golf announcer in 2000. His work for NBC included 27 U.S. Opens, Notre Dame football games, and Olympic swimming and skiing coverage. For the past 26 years, he had served as the leading voice for NBC and Golf Channel’s golf broadcasts, becoming a familiar voice for generations of fans.