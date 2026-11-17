Arkansas State has fired head coach Butch Jones during his sixth season with the program, USA Today reported Monday. Arkansas State has fired head coach Butch Jones. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Red Wolves are 4-6 this season after suffering consecutive damaging defeats against Sun Belt Conference opponents UL-Monroe and Coastal Carolina, both of whom are in the middle of rebuilding their programs.

Arkansas State entered November with a 4-4 record and a favorable stretch of games remaining on its schedule.

However, consecutive defeats against UL-Monroe and Coastal Carolina derailed that outlook and ultimately cost Jones his job. The setbacks came amid a broader decline in the Red Wolves’ performances over the past few seasons.

Butch Jones’ dismissal comes with a payout According to USA TODAY Sports’ review of Jones’ contract, Arkansas State is required to pay him $1.41 million following his dismissal, with $200,000 of that sum exempt from mitigation.

This is not the first time the 58-year-old coach has been dismissed from a head coaching position, as Tennessee also fired him in 2017.

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Jones’ six-season record at Arkansas State Jones took charge of Arkansas State in 2021.

Following a 2-10 record in his debut season, he gradually improved the Red Wolves' results. The team won three games in his second year, then recorded six, eight and seven victories over the next three seasons, earning a postseason berth each time.

Jones’ most successful season at Arkansas State came in 2024, when the Red Wolves secured eight wins. However, the team’s win total declined in each of the following seasons. He leaves the program with a 30-43 overall record.

Jones’ coaching journey across programs Jones started out as an offensive assistant before gradually advancing through the coaching ranks at Central Michigan, where he was named head coach in 2007.

He spent three seasons leading the Chippewas, winning two conference titles, before moving to Cincinnati. During his time with the Bearcats, he added two Big East championships to his coaching portfolio.

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His next move came in 2013, when Tennessee brought him in to lead its program. Jones guided the Volunteers to consecutive nine-win campaigns in 2015 and 2016. However, a disappointing 2017 season resulted in his dismissal.

Following his departure from Tennessee, Jones spent three seasons as an offensive analyst on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama before taking the Arkansas State job. Across 17 years as a head coach, he has recorded a 114-97 overall mark.