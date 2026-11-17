Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly gets one-game suspension after physical incident with guard Sienna Harvey
Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly shouted at sophomore guard Sienna Harvey and pushed her head during a timeout in Sunday's win over Illinois Chicago.
Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has received a one-game suspension following an incident in which he made "inappropriate contact" with a Cyclones player.
Fennelly will miss Wednesday night’s game against Northern Iowa, with associate head coach Caroline McCombs set to take charge of the team in his absence.
Iowa State athletics director stresses accountability
Iowa State athletics director Jared Benko said in a statement on Sunday that any physical interaction deemed inappropriate between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete would not be accepted, regardless of whether it was deliberate.
"We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not," Benko said.
He added that the university expects coaches, staff and student-athletes to uphold high standards and would take action when those expectations are not met.
“We have high expectations of all of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we will not shy away from holding accountable those who fail to meet those expectations. I have met with Coach Fennelly and he has apologized to the student-athlete involved and regrets his actions.”
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Timeout incident leads to Fennelly's suspension
In the closing minutes of the Cyclones’ 69-64 victory over Illinois Chicago on Sunday, Fennelly confronted sophomore guard Sienna Harvey during a timeout, shouting at her before placing his hand on her head and pushing it.
The Iowa State coach also released a statement apologizing to the player and her family.
“I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game,” Fennelly said in a statement.
“I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension and I will do better moving forward,” his statement added.
Fennelly set to retire after season
Iowa State has opened the season with a 5-0 record, while Fennelly has compiled a 661-335 mark during his tenure, leading the Cyclones to 24 NCAA Tournament appearances and 26 postseason berths.
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The 69-year-old coach revealed in October that he plans to step down after the 2026-27 season, bringing an end to his tenure as Iowa State's head coach, a position he has held since 1995. His long-standing run makes him one of the longest-serving active coaches in Division I basketball.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More