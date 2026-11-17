Jatavis Sanders: The road back to NC State and a reunion with Philip Rivers

NC State is making another addition to its football leadership following the decision to appoint Philip Rivers as its new head coach. Jatavis Sanders has been named the NC State Wolfpack's general manager. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Wolfpack announced Monday that former quarterback and recruiting staff member Jatavis Sanders has been named the program's general manager.

Sanders returns to Raleigh after nearly three years at Alabama, where he served as the director of recruiting strategy. His appointment also reunites him with Rivers, his former teammate at NC State.

Here's a look at Sanders' career and personal life.

Wife and children Jatavis Sanders is married to Danyel Sanders (née Daniels). They have three children together: Elijah, Arianna and Josiah.

Education and college football career Sanders earned his bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University in 2003, went on to complete an MBA in 2009, and later obtained his teaching certification from the University of Georgia in 2012.

Sanders began his college football career at NC State, where he played quarterback from 1999 to 2000 before moving to East Tennessee State to complete his eligibility.

As a freshman in 1999, he featured in six games, finishing with nine completions on 17 attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown. The following year, he competed for the starting role while also serving as the backup to Philip Rivers.

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After two seasons with the Wolfpack, Sanders transferred to East Tennessee State, where he wrapped up his playing career.

Coaching and recruiting journey Before joining NC State in 2022 as its director of scouting, Sanders spent 10 years coaching high school football in Georgia. He also served as director of recruiting at the Atlanta-based Willie Anderson Lineman Academy from 2018 to 2022.

Sanders was elevated to oversee the Wolfpack's recruiting operations in his final year with the program in 2023. During his tenure, he helped secure the nation's 28th-ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, the team's best-rated haul in 12 years. He also guided the recruitment of a top-50 class in his first season leading the department.

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Sanders later left Raleigh to join the Alabama Crimson Tide as director of recruiting, serving as the program's main point of contact for high school football coaches.

During his three years with Alabama, he played a role in securing recruiting classes that ranked among the top five nationally in ESPN's rankings each season.