LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley arrested after allegedly hitting police officer with car, fleeing traffic stop
MiLaysia Fulwiley was booked on charges including aggravated battery, flight from an officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer.
Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 03:09:34 IST
AP
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LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, one of the ninth-ranked Tigers' leading scorers, was arrested after allegedly driving her car into a police vehicle while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.
LSU's athletic department, in a written statement provided to The Associated Press, said university officials "are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter.”
The arrest, first reported by WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge, occurred Saturday night as LSU's football game against Texas was ending in sold-out, 102,00-seat Tiger Stadium.
Authorities allege that an officer tried to stop the 21-year-old Fulwiley after observing her weaving through traffic, and that she drove away from the scene, the right front side of her vehicle striking a police vehicle.