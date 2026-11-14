Jake Dickert heaps praise on Gio Lopez’s ‘competitive character’ as Wake Forest’s streak continues vs SMU

During an on-field radio interview with a presenter on the AT&T broadcast, Dickert spoke about Lopez's competitive mindset and explained how his personality influences the team.

While Lopez has impressed with his performance on the field, head coach Jake Dickert had already expressed his admiration for the quarterback shortly before kickoff.

Quarterback Gio Lopez has played a key role in the team's strong start, completing six of his 12 pass attempts for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons are facing SMU Mustangs on the road and have established a commanding 28-0 lead with about 9 minutes remaining in the first half.

“This dude’s competitive character is off the charts, and when that’s the face of your program, it’s amazing what your team can really accomplish,” the Wake forest coach mentioned.

Also read | Kirk Cousins returns to Vikings as Raiders make late trade move before NFL deadline

Wake Forest’s six-game winning run Wake Forest entered Saturday’s matchup riding a six-game winning streak, which began with a narrow 30-27 victory over Louisville in the fourth week of September. Their most recent defeat came a week earlier, when they lost to the Miami Hurricanes on September 18, 2026.

Since then, the Demon Deacons have enjoyed an impressive run, dominating the scoreboard in several one-sided contests.

Wake Forest’s scoring run continues Their most emphatic victory came against Merrimack, whom they defeated by 77 points while keeping their opponents scoreless. The winning stretch also featured a commanding 57-3 victory over Stanford, a 41-7 win against California, a 51-7 triumph over Virginia and a 38-14 victory over NC State.

Also read | NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman to lead 30th season of The Bachelor: ‘Excited but also very nervous’

With a commanding 42-0 lead heading into the closing stages of the second half against SMU, Dickert’s side appears poised to extend their winning streak to seven games, keeping their unbeaten run going for more than two months.