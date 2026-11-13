NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman to lead 30th season of The Bachelor: ‘Excited but also very nervous’
Sam Hartman will lead the 30th season of ABC’s The Bachelor. The 27-year-old said he is excited but nervous about meeting 30 women.
NFL quarterback Sam Hartman is set to take center stage in the upcoming 30th season of ABC’s hit reality dating series The Bachelor, the network revealed on November 13.
The network described the 27-year-old athlete as someone who is ready to find lasting love. "The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate," ABC's news release said. “With the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, Hartman will begin handing out roses as he searches for love.”
Hartman says he's ‘excited but also very nervous’
During an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Nov. 13, Hartman opened up about his initial reaction to the idea of becoming the franchise’s next Bachelor. Reflecting on his hesitation, he admitted, "Honestly, at first, I was like no way … the connotation of it, I was like, I don't know."
Also Read: ESPN's Stephen A Smith speaks out amid speculations over becoming Trump's next White House press secretary
"I’m excited but also very nervous," he continued. "I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough. My teammates were there giving me some advice on the plane ride back, so probably not gonna listen to anybody on that."
When and where to watch 30th Season of The Bachelor?
Hartman’s journey to find his perfect match will premiere on Sunday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Viewers in the U.S. can also stream the episode the following day on Hulu, as well as on Hulu on Disney+ for subscribers with a bundle plan.
The upcoming season marks the franchise’s 30th installment, following a break during the 2025-26 season. The show is also making a scheduling change, moving to Sunday nights after airing on Mondays throughout its run. For the past 18 seasons, the reality dating series had traditionally premiered in January before its latest return to a late midseason debut.
The Bachelor is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, part of Warner Bros. Television Group. Scott Teti, Jason Ehrlich and Andy Frank serve as executive producers.
Who is Sam Hartman?
Hartman entered the NFL in 2024 after completing his final season of college football with Notre Dame in 2023. Although he went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, he secured a professional opportunity by signing with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.
Since joining Washington, the 27-year-old quarterback has primarily been part of the team's practice squad and is yet to make his regular-season debut. For the 2026 campaign, Hartman is listed fourth on the Commanders' quarterback depth chart, behind starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, veteran backup Marcus Mariota and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, who holds the third-string position.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More