Melissa Rycroft arrested on DUI suspicion: What are the charges against 'The Bachelor' star?

'The Bachelors' star Melissa Rycroft had a run-in with the law enforcement in Dallas, Texas, last month, TMZ reported. The 42-year-old US reality TV star was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on September 23, law enforcement records show. Melissa Rycroft Strictland, with her husband, Tye Strickland.(melrystrick/Instagram)

According to the report, Rycroft was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Fort Worth, Dallas. She was arrested by the police and was detained for over eight hours before being released on a $1,000 bond.

Rycroft, who started as a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, went on to feature in Dancing With The Stars and faces multiple DUI charges. The exact nature and count of the charges are not known, as of now. However, TMZ confirmed that she is slated to appear in court later this month.

Lawyer Issue Statement

Amid all the uproar over Melissa Rycroft Strickland's arrest, her lawyer has issued a statement reminding the public that she has not been proven guilty and stands trial. Her arrest was based on allegations and does not presuppose guilt.

"I want to remind the public of the fundamental principle of our justice system…every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty," Brett Martin, Melissa Rycroft's lawyer, told TMZ in a statement.

"We, as a society, have gotten completely away from this fundamental concept. My Client was arrested on the allegation of Driving While Intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt.

"It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case-including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest-before any conclusions are drawn