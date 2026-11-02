'Bachelor' alum Melissa Rycroft arrested on new DWI charge months after probation in previous drunk driving case
The former Bachelor star, Melissa Rycroft ,was arrested in Tarrant County on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated.
Former The Bachelor contestant and Dancing With the Stars winner Melissa Rycroft has been arrested on new DWI charges in Texas. This comes months after receiving probation in a previous driving while intoxicated (DWI) case.
According to Tarrant County jail records, Rycroft was arrested on Sunday and booked on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while license invalid with a prior conviction or suspension without financial responsibility, and collision. According to the record, the collision caused damage to a vehicle valued at less than $200.
Authorities have not yet released additional details about the alleged incident or whether anyone was injured.
The arrest comes only a few months after Rycroft pleaded guilty in a separate DWI case stemming from a 2025 arrest.
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New arrest comes during active probation
The latest charges could have significant legal consequences because they allegedly occurred while Rycroft was serving probation from her earlier conviction.
Texas law allows courts to review probation conditions if a defendant is accused of committing another offence during the supervision period. However, prosecutors have not yet announced whether they intend to seek revocation of Rycroft’s probation.
Authorities have also not disclosed whether chemical test results, including breath or blood alcohol measurements, were obtained during the latest arrest. Those details are often included later in court filings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More