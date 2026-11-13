ESPN's Stephen A Smith speaks out amid speculations over becoming Trump's next White House press secretary
ESPN commentator Stephen A Smith dismisses speculation over joining Trump's administration as he sits down with the US President for 40-minute interview.
American sports broadcaster Stephen A Smith has dismissed speculation that he could become the next White House press secretary after visiting President Donald Trump and interviewing him for his YouTube programme.
The ESPN personality made his position clear when a reporter asked whether Trump had offered him the vacant press secretary position, previously held by Katie Zacharia.
“No way in hell,” Smith replied, firmly ruling out the possibility of taking up the role.
Smith visited the White House on Thursday for a roughly 40-minute conversation with Trump. The interview was subsequently broadcast on his YouTube programme, Straight Shooter With Stephen A.
Trump and Smith reflect on decades-long relationship
Despite their differences over politics, Smith and Trump have known each other for several decades. The sports commentator has frequently criticised the President, although their latest meeting suggests the two continue to maintain a cordial personal relationship.
Opening their conversation, Smith acknowledged their long-standing association.
“You and I have gone back decades now,” he told Trump. “We’ve known each other for a long time.”
“I think we liked each other,” the President responded.
“Yes. Absolutely,” Smith replied.
Thursday's interview was their second meeting at the White House in as many months. In October, the pair had dinner there alongside musician Kid Rock and comedian Bill Maher. Trump later described that gathering as “great”.
Also Read: Trump considering firing White House Cabinet Secretary Meghan Bauer amid post-midterm reshuffle: Report
Trump warns Smith about entering politics
Smith's visit also revived questions about his own political ambitions, particularly after he publicly considered the possibility of running for president in 2028 earlier this year. However, the commentator had already said that he was unlikely to pursue a political career.
Speaking to Politico in September, Smith said entering the presidential race would mean he would “be taken off the air” and could “lose a contract that I worked my entire career for”.
Trump appeared to agree with his decision to remain outside electoral politics, warning him about the challenges of running for office.
“You’ll find it very nasty if you do,” the President told Smith.
Trump blames higher petrol prices for Republican election losses
The conversation also turned to the Republican Party's disappointing performance in the midterm elections, with Smith asking Trump about the factors behind the party's significant losses.
Trump pointed towards rising petrol prices linked to the war involving Iran, suggesting that the financial impact of the conflict had influenced voters.
“I would say that maybe the war was not unpopular as a war, but unpopular because of the fact that the gasoline prices were higher,” Trump said.
“I actually thought that that was something that people would be able to handle pretty well,” he added.
His remarks suggested that the administration had underestimated the extent to which higher fuel costs could affect public opinion.
Petrol prices and the wider cost of living have remained politically sensitive issues in the US, with voters frequently judging the administration on their impact on household finances.
Dana White also linked to vacant press secretary position
Smith's White House appearance came just days after Trump jokingly suggested that UFC chief executive Dana White had been offered the press secretary position.
The President later clarified that he had been “having fun” with the suggestion.
White nevertheless accompanied Trump to the White House briefing room on Monday, when the President held his first event there in several months.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More