UFC fighter Tommy McMillen stable after suspected overdose at Arizona nightclub: Report

UFC fighter Tommy McMillen was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after being found unresponsive at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona. UFC featherweight Tommy McMillen, who has a perfect 12-0 record, was taken to a hospital in Scottsdale on Sunday. (Instagram/ @tommygun145)

Police officers administered Narcan after responding to the incident, according to a report by TMZ. McMillen is stable and was not in a life-threatening situation when he arrived at the hospital.

Found in nightclub bathroom A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department told TMZ that McMillen was found unresponsive at Cake, a nightclub in the city’s Old Town district.

Officers removed him from the bathroom and then gave him Narcan. Police said they had seen a white, powdery substance on the ground near him.

Police then took McMillen to the hospital. He was in stable condition, with no signs of life-threatening complications, according to TMZ.

McMillen recovering well after scare Yahoo Sports reporter Ariel Helwani suggests McMillen is recovering well after the scare.

A source close to the fighter said: “He’s doing good. He was training yesterday.”

Also read: Black Hawk Middle School stabbing in Missouri leaves 3 injured, juvenile held: What we know so far

Who is Tommy McMillen? McMillen is a featherweight fighter with a perfect 12-0 record. He is 28 years old and fights out of Glendale, Arizona.

He started fighting professionally in 2019 and has won 12 fights in a row.

He made his UFC debut earlier this year. He beat Marwan Rahiki by unanimous decision in September. McMillen earned his UFC contract by winning a split decision on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Also read: Dan Hicks, NBC Sports golf commentator, dies at 64 after ‘acute illness’, wife Hannah Storm confirms

How he got his UFC contract According to The Sun, McMillen caught the eye on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2025. He earned a contract after a majority decision win over David Mgoyan, as per the report.

McMillen made his official UFC debut in April. He won by a first-round knockout over Manolo Zecchini.

His last fight was in September, when he won by unanimous decision over Marwan Rahiki.