At Arizona’s Biosphere 2, warmer conditions made drought kill piñon pines 28% faster; researchers projected fivefold more frequent regional die-offs

Piñon pines are adapted to dry conditions, but prolonged drought can still kill them. A group of piñons was deprived of water and left to endure several months in a laboratory setting. Raise the temperature by just a couple of degrees, however, and things go downhill rather quickly. Henry Adams and his colleagues quantified this phenomenon in a 2009 paper in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers found that drought-stressed piñon pines in warmer conditions consumed stored carbon faster and died sooner. Their analysis suggests temperature increases alone could make droughts severe enough to cause forest dieback five times more often, though the experiment tested only one species. (Wikimedia Commons)

Twenty mature piñon pines were transferred from a ranch in New Mexico to a climate-controlled biosphere in Arizona. Ten trees were kept in conditions similar to their natural temperature, and the other 10 were placed in an environment that was approximately 4.3 degrees Celsius warmer than their natural condition. Water was withheld from five trees from each of these groups. According to the study, the unwatered trees in the warm room died after an average of 18 weeks, compared with 25.1 weeks for those in the normal room, a 28% shorter survival time.

Why did heat leave the trees starving? The researchers examined what caused higher temperatures to shorten the trees' survival. Drought can kill a tree in two main ways. The first is that the tree can close up its leaf openings, not make its food anymore, and use up all its stored energy. The second is that it can be blocked by air bubbles from the flow of water inside. Because stored energy is depleted more quickly at higher temperatures, only the first mechanism would depend on temperature. As the measures of water stress were the same in both groups, there was no reason to think the trees had become hydraulically blocked. Photosynthesis declined rapidly in both groups of unwatered trees, approaching zero by the third week. Respiration rates began to diverge during the third and fourth weeks. The warmer trees consumed their stored carbon reserves faster.

An April 2010 interview with Southwest Climate Outlook, published by CLIMAS, offered a comparison to explain the findings. Adams compared two marathoners who had eaten the same meal before their respective races, one in Chicago and the other in Tucson in 100-degree Fahrenheit heat. The marathoner running in high temperatures exhausts his energy reserves earlier. Trees that stop taking in carbon dioxide continue consuming stored energy. As a result, warmer trees deplete their energy reserves sooner than cooler ones.