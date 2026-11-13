Dan Hicks, NBC Sports golf commentator, dies at 64 after ‘acute illness’, wife Hannah Storm confirms

Longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has died following an acute illness, his family announced Thursday. He was 64. Dan Hicks, NBC Sports golf commentator, dies at 64 after acute illness. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-C)

His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, shared the news in a post on X, saying his death was sudden and unexpected. She remembered him as a devoted husband of more than 30 years, a loving father to their three daughters and a close friend to many.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many,” Storm wrote. “His loss is immeasurable.”

Hicks spent 34 years at NBC Sports Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 and initially covered NFL games for the network. He also worked on its NBA coverage before becoming the lead play-by-play announcer for PGA Tour broadcasts in 2000.

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Over the years, he became one of the familiar voices of golf coverage on American television. One of his best-known calls came during the 2008 US Open, when Tiger Woods made a putt to force a playoff. Hicks famously reacted by saying, “Expect anything different?”

He also covered swimming and skiing at 16 Olympic Games. His work included the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he was part of a broadcast team that received a Sports Emmy Award. In 2024, he also became NBC's play-by-play announcer for Notre Dame football.

NBC Sports and PGA Tour pay tribute NBC Sports leaders remembered Hicks as a colleague who brought knowledge, energy and humour to his work. In a joint statement, NBC Sports president Rick Cordella and executive producers Sam Flood and Molly Solomon said his contribution went beyond his broadcasting skills.

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They described him as an exceptional storyteller who covered some of the biggest moments in sports and made a lasting impression on colleagues through his kindness and encouragement.

The PGA Tour also paid tribute to Hicks, highlighting his more than 25 years leading NBC's golf coverage. The organisation said his voice had become part of viewers' memories of major moments in the sport.

Hicks is survived by his wife, Hannah Storm, and their three daughters, Hannah, Ellery and Riley.