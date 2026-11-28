After being concealed underneath a parking lot in downtown Yonkers, New York, for close to 90 years, a river has finally been given a new lease on life, creating a home for fish and other creatures. The restoration of the Saw Mill River brought a portion of downtown back to life as an open water feature. In six months since the river's unveiling, 13,775 square feet of aquatic habitat has been created. The restored Saw Mill River flows through downtown Yonkers, with landscaped banks, rocky habitats, and pedestrian pathways replacing the former covered river corridor. (Wikimedia Commons) more

The project demonstrates the potential of urban river restoration, an approach that research published in Ecological Engineering has associated with changes in aquatic habitats and the return of invertebrate communities. This includes changes in aquatic habitats and the return of vertebrate communities. The daylighting effort exposed a section of the river that had been piped as the city grew and was part of an effort to revitalize downtown Yonkers by converting an asphalt town square into a park and water feature.

A river disappears beneath the growing city The Saw Mill River was an integral part of Yonkers' history. From as early as the 1650s, the flowing water of the river was harnessed to run grist mills. This set the foundation for the community's transition to a center of industry. As the urban area grew, space demands meant that the river was gradually confined, and the last remaining section through the downtown was covered over in the 1920s. A parking area was created on top and was called Larkin Plaza. The river continued flowing underneath in a separate channel out of sight and out of mind.

Daylighting was officially endorsed in 1992 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deemed the daylighting of the buried section to be an achievable restoration project. A significant development occurred in 2001 with the establishment of the Saw Mill River Coalition under Groundwork Hudson Valley, an organization uniting local business and governmental support for the plan. After years of planning, securing funding, and public consultation, construction started in 2010.

Six months later, the restored stretch supported aquatic life There were multiple engineering problems associated with removing the parking and daylighting the river. The area was an old industrial site with contaminated earth. To reopen the original subterranean channel, the engineers designed a new temporary above-ground channel to be used for the duration of construction. A barrier was installed to protect the new above-ground channel from the contaminated earth, and the existing concrete channel was kept as a secondary channel for high water flow.

Water began flowing through the restored section in November 2011. By April 2012, the area had developed into an active aquatic environment. According to Groundwork Hudson Valley, the project recreated 13,775 square feet of aquatic habitat comprising one tidal pool and two freshwater pools. The restored waterway supported turtles, ducks, blue crabs, black-nosed dace, and American eels.

Native plants were also introduced along the banks, helping establish riparian habitat and attracting insects that contribute to aquatic food webs. A 2021 study published in Restoration Ecology examined a daylighted urban stream in Oslo, Norway. Within nine months, researchers found aquatic algae and small invertebrates that had started colonizing the daylighted reach. These results suggested that reopening buried streams and rivers can facilitate the return of aquatic biota through the success of such projects.