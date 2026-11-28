An attempt to transform a reef in the Pacific into a sovereign state lasted only several months. In 1971, Michael Oliver, an American from Las Vegas who was involved in real estate development, started importing Australian sand to the North Minerva Reef and developing artificial islands there. Then, in January of the next year, those involved in the venture proclaimed the independence of the Republic of Minerva. Oliver envisioned the republic as a libertarian state without taxes, but in June, the government of Tonga decided to take control. Representative AI-generated image of a low-lying coral reef in the South Pacific, illustrating the artificial land created at Minerva Reef during the Republic of Minerva’s short-lived bid for independence. (AI-generated/ChatGPT) more

The proclamation in the Tonga Government Gazette Extraordinary, dated June 15, 1972, outlines the reaction. King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV proclaimed that the islands of Teleki Tokelau and Teleki Tonga, together with the adjacent reefs, foreshore and waters extending up to 12 miles from them, were a part of the Kingdom of Tonga. The proclamation stated that the reefs had been used for fishing by the Tongans for a long time and had always been considered part of the kingdom.

A country made out of reef The Minerva Reefs are located about 500 kilometers away from Tonga. North Minerva Reef is just about 90 centimeters out of the sea surface, while South Minerva Reef lies lower and is constantly submerged, according to New Zealand Geographic. Though the shallow structures did not provide much solid ground, they managed to attract people wishing to create their own country.

Oliver began bringing sand from Australia to create an island on North Minerva Atoll in 1971, as reported by New Zealand Geographic. The Republic of Minerva declared its independence on January 19, 1972. The founders hoisted a flag, erected a stone tower, and issued coins valued at $35. Their intention was to earn money through the registration of cargo ships.

Song Lili's paper, published in The Journal of Pacific History in 2019, discusses this conflicting issue. Song explains that Tonga's sovereignty claims emerged in response to the private entity's efforts to establish a state on the reef. At that time, Fiji, together with the South Pacific Forum, considered Tonga to be the only potential owner, but did not officially support its legal rights.

However, in the June announcement, the reefs were considered the traditional fishing grounds for the Tongan people. The kingdom designated the two reefs as Teleki Tokelau and Teleki Tonga. The announcement did not provide any legal justification for whether artificial islands create sovereignty. Instead, it officially announced the two islands and the surrounding twelve miles as the territory of Tonga.