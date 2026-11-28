International students applying for certain visas while already in Australia will face an additional A$1,500 charge from November 28, taking the standard Student visa application cost to A$4,000. Australia raises onshore student visa cost. (Unsplash) The additional charge applies to eligible onshore applicants for the Student visa (subclass 500) and certain other visa categories under the Migration Amendment (Onshore Application Charge and Other Measures) Regulations 2026. The new charge comes on top of the existing A$2,500 standard application fee for a Student visa. The Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs lists the base cost at A$2,500, while the regulations set the additional onshore charge at A$1,500.

Concerns raised over student visa costs In a media release issued on November 28, Universities Australia said the increase would further weaken Australia’s appeal as a destination for international students. Chief executive officer Luke Sheehy said the latest increase was another blow to students and the country’s international competitiveness. “Just when you think Australia couldn’t get any more expensive for international students, the Government finds another way to make it so,” Sheehy said. He said some affected students could be only months away from completing degrees in fields such as nursing, teaching and medicine, adding that the government should help them finish their studies rather than introduce further barriers. Sheehy also warned that frequent policy changes were sending the wrong message to prospective students, while other countries were competing to attract international talent.