Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.
Australia increases onshore student visa charge; universities warn of impact
Universities Australia says a new A$1,500 charge for eligible onshore Student visa applicants could further weaken Australia’s competitiveness.
International students applying for certain visas while already in Australia will face an additional A$1,500 charge from November 28, taking the standard Student visa application cost to A$4,000.
The additional charge applies to eligible onshore applicants for the Student visa (subclass 500) and certain other visa categories under the Migration Amendment (Onshore Application Charge and Other Measures) Regulations 2026.
The new charge comes on top of the existing A$2,500 standard application fee for a Student visa.
The Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs lists the base cost at A$2,500, while the regulations set the additional onshore charge at A$1,500.
Concerns raised over student visa costs
In a media release issued on November 28, Universities Australia said the increase would further weaken Australia’s appeal as a destination for international students.
Chief executive officer Luke Sheehy said the latest increase was another blow to students and the country’s international competitiveness.
“Just when you think Australia couldn’t get any more expensive for international students, the Government finds another way to make it so,” Sheehy said.
He said some affected students could be only months away from completing degrees in fields such as nursing, teaching and medicine, adding that the government should help them finish their studies rather than introduce further barriers.
Sheehy also warned that frequent policy changes were sending the wrong message to prospective students, while other countries were competing to attract international talent.
Universities Australia said international student commencements were already down 12 per cent. It described international education as a A$55 billion sector supporting around 250,000 Australian jobs and contributing to university teaching and research.
Who is exempt from the additional charge?
The A$1,500 charge does not apply to every international student applying from within Australia. The government’s explanatory statement lists exemptions for certain applicants.
Student visa applicants holding valid passports from ASEAN member countries are exempt, as are those enrolled in English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS) or non-award courses. Eligible applicants from specified Pacific-regional countries are also exempt.
The charge applies to visa applications made on or after November 28, 2026, under the regulations. The government said the measure forms part of its broader migration reforms and is intended, in part, to encourage certain visa applications to be lodged from outside Australia.
Universities Australia said the economic consequences of making international education more expensive should be considered alongside the government’s efforts to strengthen the visa system.