Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.
United Fidelity Bank shut in biggest US bank failure in 2 years, First Citizens buys assets
United Fidelity becomes the second-biggest bank failure since the 2023 that included the implosions of both Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic.
United Fidelity Bank was shut down by US regulators on Friday in the country’s biggest bank failure in more than two years, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced. First Citizens Bank has agreed to acquire most of the lender’s assets and deposits in a deal that will protect customers and limit disruption.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) closed the Indiana-based bank after determining that it was operating in an “unsafe or unsound condition” and was likely unable to meet its financial obligations. The regulator immediately appointed the FDIC as receiver to resolve the failed institution.
The transaction makes United Fidelity the largest US bank to fail since Republic Bank collapsed in April 2024.
How distressed was United Fidelity Bank?
According to the FDIC, United Fidelity held $5.9 billion in assets, $4.5 billion in deposits covered by the transaction, and $3.1 billion in loans as of September 30. The agency estimated the failure will cost the federal Deposit Insurance Fund approximately $1.83 billion.
With $5.9 billion in total assets as of the end of September, that amounts to an exceptionally high 31% loss for United Fidelity.
Additionally, First Citizens had only agreed to assume $4.5 billion of the bank’s deposits. They consented to assume United Fidelity's $3.1 billion in loans, but only at a significant discount. First Citizens claimed that a $2.6 billion deep asset discount was part of its winning bid.
The acquisition also includes United Fidelity’s subsidiaries, including Pedcor Homes, its real estate development and property management business.
First Citizens CEO Frank Holding Jr. said in a statement, “We believe this transaction is both financially and strategically compelling.”
Customers have nothing to worry about
Federal regulators stressed that customers do not need to take any action following the closure. Deposit accounts transferred to First Citizens automatically, allowing customers to continue using ATMs, debit cards, cheques and online banking services without interruption. The FDIC said depositors will retain all insured funds and deposit insurance protection.
Holding said, “We look forward to welcoming our new customers, earning their trust and positioning our company for continued success.”
The FDIC said “certain brokered deposits” were excluded from the transaction but did not disclose the amount or explain why those deposits were not included.
CNN reported that United Fidelity’s 22 branches across Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and the US Virgin Islands reopened as First Citizens branches on Saturday.
The collapse marks the second-largest US bank failure since the regional banking crisis of 2023, when Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank failed and prompted emergency intervention by US authorities to stabilise the banking system.
The Philadelphia-based Republic Bank closed in April 2024 with $6 billion in assets, according to FDIC data.