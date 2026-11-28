United Fidelity Bank was shut down by US regulators on Friday in the country’s biggest bank failure in more than two years, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced. First Citizens Bank has agreed to acquire most of the lender’s assets and deposits in a deal that will protect customers and limit disruption. United Fidelity becomes the second-biggest bank failure since the 2023 that included the implosions of both Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic. (United Fidelity Bank Website ) more The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) closed the Indiana-based bank after determining that it was operating in an “unsafe or unsound condition” and was likely unable to meet its financial obligations. The regulator immediately appointed the FDIC as receiver to resolve the failed institution. The transaction makes United Fidelity the largest US bank to fail since Republic Bank collapsed in April 2024.

How distressed was United Fidelity Bank? According to the FDIC, United Fidelity held $5.9 billion in assets, $4.5 billion in deposits covered by the transaction, and $3.1 billion in loans as of September 30. The agency estimated the failure will cost the federal Deposit Insurance Fund approximately $1.83 billion. With $5.9 billion in total assets as of the end of September, that amounts to an exceptionally high 31% loss for United Fidelity. Additionally, First Citizens had only agreed to assume $4.5 billion of the bank’s deposits. They consented to assume United Fidelity's $3.1 billion in loans, but only at a significant discount. First Citizens claimed that a $2.6 billion deep asset discount was part of its winning bid. The acquisition also includes United Fidelity’s subsidiaries, including Pedcor Homes, its real estate development and property management business. First Citizens CEO Frank Holding Jr. said in a statement, “We believe this transaction is both financially and strategically compelling.”