Booking by the row: 25-friend watch parties take over opening day Across multiplexes in Saket, Vasant Kunj, and Noida, Marvel fanatics aren’t just scrambling for solo IMAX seats. With opening-weekend pre-sales already surging past ₹8 crore, Delhiites are pooling money to book entire rows for massive friend groups, complete with rewatch marathons. “The second advanced bookings opened up, three of us sat on separate devices so we wouldn’t lose centre-row seats. We ended up locking in 25 tickets together for the first morning IMAX show in Saket. Leading up to Dec 17, we’ve already got a WhatsApp group mapping out an MCU rewatch marathon to freshen up our memory, get back in the feel of the universe. For post-show, we have made a reservation at a breakfast spot nearby so we can dissect every cameo and multiverse twist while the hype is still fresh,” says Siddharth Nair, a 24-year-old product designer from South Delhi. Many are booking tickets in bulk to catch the film together as a group. (Photo: AI generated (For representational purpose only)) more

For others, the group booking is as much about recreating the collective stadium-style euphoria of Endgame as it is about watching the plot unfold. “Watching a multiverse crossover alone just doesn’t hit the same. Seventeen of us from college pooled money a week in advance into one UPI pot so one person could check out an entire row in Noida the minute the BMS alert pinged. We’ve even assigned someone to handle bulk popcorn combos,” shares Devansh Verma, a 21-year-old Delhi University student.

Pre-release warm-ups: Marvel trivia nights take over city hangouts Before the multiverse madness hits the big screen, local cafés, bookstores, and creative studios are keeping the momentum alive with high-stakes MCU trivia nights. Multiple quiz nights have been drawing packed rooms of superhero geeks eager to flex their encyclopaedic knowledge of obscure Phase One Easter eggs, character arcs, and comic lore ahead of Doomsday. “You can tell the excitement for Doomsday is different because fans aren’t passively waiting for December. They’re showing up in teams, debating multiversal theories over coffee, and treating trivia nights like warm-up rounds before the film drops. Our next quiz night slots are 75% filled up already,” says the organizer from the Chapters Bookstore and Cafe in Gurugram.