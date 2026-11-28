Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative clearances for development works across Uttarakhand, with the government release putting the total at ₹17.38 crore. The projects include road strengthening, temple and fairground improvements, a helipad, irrigation infrastructure and protective works. CM Pushkar Dhami (X/ @pushkardhami)

The largest allocation is ₹4.22 crore for improving remaining roads on the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology campus in Kichha. Another ₹2.49 crore has been approved for concrete and interlocking roads in Piran Kaliyar, while ₹2.42 crore has been sanctioned to strengthen the Ganeshpur-Lankura Bajawala-Rampurkazi route in Gadarpur.

The approvals include ₹1.25 crore for the remaining construction of Jat Bhawan at Kargi Chowk in Dehradun's Dharampur constituency and ₹1.08 crore for a helipad at Fitadi village in Mori block of Uttarkashi. In Didihaat, ₹1.12 crore has been approved to upgrade the Thal-Satsiling motor road.

Several allocations are for religious and community sites. These include ₹1.09 crore for the Aidi Byandhura Bhumiya fairground in Dhakna Badola village in Champawat, ₹1 crore for repair and beautification of Navdurga temple in New Tehri, and nearly ₹1 crore for the temple of Karna in Karnaprayag. Funds have also been approved for temples in Didihaat and Kedarnath constituencies.

Separately, Dhami attended an inauguration and foundation-stone laying programme organised by the Deendayal Kamdhenu Gaushala Samiti at Gaughram in Parakhham, Mathura. A postgraduate diploma in animal Ayurveda and traditional knowledge was launched, while an Ayurveda and Panchgavya research centre and student hostel were inaugurated. Foundation stones were laid for an Ayurveda college and hospital, a veterinary college and a residential complex.

Dhami said cow protection was linked to the rural economy, natural farming and farmers' prosperity. He called for traditional knowledge to be supported by scientific research, healthcare, education and training.