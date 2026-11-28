Former US Deputy Secretary of State and former President of the Brookings Institution, Strobe Talbott, passed away in Washington last week. Strobe Talbott, President Brookings Institution, right, and Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference on Security Policy, left, participate in a news conference in Berlin. (AP Photo/File) more

Obituaries in India have understandably focused on his role in US-India relations post the Pokhran nuclear test in 1998. He and then Indian foreign minister Jaswant Singh met 14 times over two years to place US-India relations on a firmer footing. None have credited him for the catalytic influence he had in turbocharging the think tank fraternity in India.

I want to fill that lacuna by drawing on my personal experience.

I first met Strobe in 2011. I was, at the time, the Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India. My friend Liaquat Ahamed, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Lords of Finance and 1873, currently one of the books shortlisted for the FT Business Book of the Year, who was a Trustee of the Brookings Institution, requested me to introduce Strobe, President of Brookings, and his deputy, Ambassador Martin Indyk, to Indian businessmen during their exploratory trip to Delhi to ascertain the feasibility of setting up a Brookings affiliate in India.

I hosted a roundtable lunch for them. It was not a success, at least not from their point of view. One of my guests encapsulated the mood of the others when, whilst bidding goodbye to Strobe, he said, “I wish you the very best in your endeavours, but I am not hopeful. For Indian bureaucrats are resistant to external advice, and we business houses see little value in diverting funds earmarked for charity to policy ‘think tanks’—whatever that may mean. We prefer allocating to social work carried out within the proximity of our areas of operation.”

Strobe was disappointed but clearly not deterred. I daresay he had spent so much time in India that, by then, he had come to accept Professor Joan Robinson, the Cambridge economist's quip that “whatever you can rightly say about India, the opposite is also true”.

A few weeks after I announced my intent to retire from Shell, he invited me to help him establish Brookings India. I was initially reluctant, in part because I had not made up my mind on what to do next and in part because I had had no exposure to “think tanks”. But I was intrigued. For the idea of establishing an independent, public policy-oriented, multidisciplinary research institution converged with my deeper interests. I come from a family of public servants.

I set out four conditions. One, Brookings India (BI) must be an Indian think tank incorporated under the Indian Companies Act. Two, it must be led by Indian scholars, albeit international scholars would be welcome. Three, the research agenda would be set by the BI leadership. Brookings DC would be welcome to provide input, but the final decision on the research programme would be determined in India. And finally, given that, like the Brookings Institution, BI would have no revenue model—all of its publications would be freely available to the public—its operating expenses must be raised from a wide cross-section of donors. Were funding dominated by a handful, it would compromise the perception (if not the reality) of independence.

Strobe accepted all four conditions unhesitatingly but added one non-negotiable: BI had to function within the value frame of the Brookings Institution.

Strobe’s persistence paid off. Thanks to his unremitting support and, contrary to the message he had received over lunch, BI was able to raise a corpus from 25 Indian corporates and individuals, each of whom contributed the same amount.

Following Strobe’s retirement, BI altered its name to the “Centre for Social and Economic Progress”. Its value frame remained, however, unchanged.

It is my view, and many might challenge this assertion, that BI’s success in shifting corporate India’s attention towards “think tanks” is one reason why the think tank fraternity in India has grown and why its members are now better integrated into the policy firmament.

It is also my view that, if there is one person who deserves credit for this development, it is Strobe. He was a public intellectual of the highest order who foresaw that a world wracked by problems that respect no boundaries must look for solutions based on collaborative action and collective intelligence.

He will be missed.

Ravi Venkatesan is the former chairman of Microsoft India and founder of the Institute for Human Flourishing. The views expressed are personal.