Shah Rukh Khan recalls not having a house of his own before marrying Gauri Khan, says even Mannat was beyond his means

The event was also attended by Shah Rukh's wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan. The actor recalled how he lost his parents at a young age and did not have a home of his own, revealing that this made owning a house his biggest dream. He added, “Of course I love my family and my work but the only thing I love more than anything else in the world is to have a house. So my children make fun of me. Whenever we are driving through a new city and I like it, I tell them we need to buy a house here. They make fun of me saying one cannot have a house in every city. But I am fortunate. I didn't have my own home until I got married to Gauri.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted an event in Dubai for Shahrukhz Residences by Danube, where Shah Rukh Khan brought his trademark wit and even danced to a track from his upcoming film, King. The actor got emotional as he spoke about the importance of having a home of his own, revealing that even Mannat was once beyond his means.

He further emphasised the importance of having a home of his own and shared some advice for people who dream of buying one. He said, “There are good days, bad days, some wonderful days and some very depressing days. When you finally come knocking, you need to come back to your own home because you regenerate there, you figure things out and go back to face the harsh realities of the world. The first house that Gauri and I bought was beyond our means; the last house, Mannat, that we bought was also beyond our means. But I want to tell everyone that when you want to buy your dream house, Allah helps you; God helps you. If you pray to God for a house, you'll get the most beautiful house in your life because the Almighty will always give you the house of your dreams. Just trust in yourself and the God.”

During the event, Shah Rukh also recreated some of his iconic dialogues from films such as Raees and Om Shanti Om. He then took to the stage and danced to the track Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming film, King.