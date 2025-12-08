Who is Sunaina Yella? Indian actress dating UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri

Indian actress Sunaina Yella has found herself in the spotlight after popular UAE-based influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a heartfelt birthday post that quickly set social media buzzing. Sunaina made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film ‘Kumar vs Kumari’.(Instagram/@khalidalameri)

Khalid’s Instagram post included multiple photos and videos celebrating his birthday. In one of the images, Sunaina stood out in a striking purple sari, while Khalid opted for a black shirt and trousers. He also shared photos with her on his Instagram Stories, with one captioned, “Thank you for the beautiful birthday".

Take a look below:

According to a report by Kaleej Times, speculation about Sunaina and Khalid’s relationship dates back to June 2024. At the time, Sunaina had shared a photo holding someone’s hand, which drew attention after Khalid liked the post. Soon after, Sunaina liked one of Khalid’s images showing two ring-wearing hands with the caption “Alhamdulilah”.

The exchanges led many online observers to believe the posts were subtle confirmations. Sunaina then reportedly addressed the chatter, stating, “Hi, I’ve seen some articles about my last post and wanted to clarify that I am indeed happily engaged. Thank you for all the wonderful messages; it means so much”.

Who is Sunaina Yella?

Sunaina, 36, made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film ‘Kumar vs Kumari’ and entered Tamil cinema in 2008 with ‘Kadhalil Vizhunthen’, opposite Nakul. Over nearly two decades, she has built an impressive body of work, appearing in around 25 films across the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada industries.

She is best known for films such as ‘Kadhalil Vizhunthen’, ‘Vizhunthen’, ‘Neerparavai’ and ‘Samar’. Her performance in ‘Neerparavai’ (2012) earned her a Filmfare nomination for Best Actress - Tamil.

Sunaina has also featured in web series like ‘Nila Nila Odi Vaa’ (2018) and ‘Chadarangam’ (2020), and most recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Inspector Rishi’ (2024). Her return to Telugu cinema with ‘Raja Raja Chora’ (2021) was also widely praised.

About Khalid Al Ameri

Khalid Al Ameri is one of the UAE’s most recognisable influencers, known for his humorous, relatable videos that highlight everyday life and cultural quirks across regions. He has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram.