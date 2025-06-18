Influencer Malvika Sitlani relocates to Dubai with daughter, has a clarification on her ex-husband

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Malvika Sitlani has officially moved from Mumbai to Dubai with her daughter, marking a new chapter in her life. Wishes have been pouring in for Malvika Sitlani following her big move to Dubai. (Instagram/malvikasitlaniofficial)

She shared the news through a heartfelt Instagram post, along with a video of herself dancing and playing with her daughter in the garden of an apartment.

“What felt impossible is now home. Jesus made a way and we’re living in our answered prayer. Dubai, you’re our home for now. Grateful beyond words,” she wrote in the caption, expressing gratitude for the fresh start.

The video text read, “POV: You broke the generational cycle and hit reset in a new cycle,” indicating a personal transformation and a conscious shift in her life path.

Watch the video here:

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Sitlani added, “Back to my birthplace,” referencing her connection to the UAE.

Amid the warm messages from followers, Sitlani also issued a clarification regarding her ex-husband. Addressing growing speculation, she wrote: “PS: I am not getting back with my ex-husband. This is my own decision and I hope you will respect that.”

Wishes pour in

Wishes have been pouring in for Malvika Sitlani following her big move to Dubai. Followers flooded her comments with heartfelt messages like “God bless you” and “Proud of you, you did it.”

One admirer wrote, “Praise the Lord, Malvika! I’m so happy you’ve reached your dreams. I really hope to see more of your makeup content and products we can access here in India. It’s truly amazing to see you achieve this.”

Malvika Sitlani announced her separation from her husband, Akhil Aryan, in early 2023, just months before giving birth to their daughter. The couple had been together for several years before parting ways. In her public statements, Malvika has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of the breakup, especially during pregnancy, and the strength it took to navigate that phase of her life alone.

