4-7-8 to Lion's breath: Master these breathing techniques to control your anxiety this International Panic Day

Today, June 18, marks International Panic Day, a day dedicated to increasing awareness about panic disorders. And given the state of absolute chaos that the world is in, these super-effective breathing techniques, as listed by Very Well Health, are sure to prove incredibly effective.This is not just for those who have a panic disorder diagnosis in hand, but for absolutely anyone who at any given moment, feels like they would need help in regulating their emotions and enter a calming state of control over their own body, mind and nervous system. So let's breathe. International Panic Day 2025: Breathing techniques to control your anxiety and panic(Photo: Acenda Integrated Health)

4-7-8

Place the tip of your tongue against the roof of your mouth, just behind your upper front teeth, and keep it there throughout the entire exercise. Exhale completely through your mouth, making a "whoosh" sound as you release all the air from your lungs. Next, close your mouth and slowly inhale through your nose while counting to four. Hold your breath for a count of seven. Then exhale through your mouth for a count of eight, again producing a "whoosh" sound. Repeat this breathing pattern for three to four cycles. As you become more comfortable, gradually increase to eight cycles—the maximum number recommended number y Dr. Andrew Weil, the creator of the technique.

Lion's breath

Take a deep breath in through your nose, letting your abdomen rise as your lungs fill with air. Once you've inhaled fully, open your mouth wide and extend your tongue down toward your chin. Exhale strongly through your mouth, making an 'ahh' sound as you release the breath. Continue this process for a few breaths.

Alternate nostril breathing

Sit comfortably and begin by using your right thumb to gently close your right nostril, and place your right ring and pinky fingers on your left nostril. Exhale through your left nostril while keeping the right one closed. Inhale through the left nostril. Then, open your right nostril and use your ring and pinky fingers to close your left nostril. Exhale through the right nostril. Breathe in through the right nostril. Close the right nostril again with your thumb and exhale through the left nostril. Keep repeating this alternating nostril breathing for several breaths.

We wish you a calm and restful day.