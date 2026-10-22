National Award-winning VFX expert Arun Kumar says criticism around Ramayana, Jailer 2 visuals based on growing confusion on CGI vs AI | HT Exclusive

It has been 30 years since CB Arun Kumar began working in animation and visual effects (VFX), a time when computer-generated imagery (CGI) and artificial intelligence (AI) were jargon rather than in common use. The filmmaker who won a National Award for his animation work says the criticism of the visuals of films such as Ramayana, Jailer 2, and Dada reflects growing confusion among audiences. The makers of Ramayana, Jailer 2 and Dada have been accused of using AI for their promotional material.

“When I started in the industry in the 1980s, exposure to visual material was highly limited,” Arun exclusively tells Hindustan Times, adding, “The real problem now is whether AI is making content more engaging, and I fear not.” The dean of communications, film and gaming at Pearl Academy talks to me about changes in the visual field over the last three decades and why promotional material for big-ticket films has increasingly made audiences sceptical.

Why India now picks apart every frame Arun says that when he began his career, there was only one TV channel, and movies had to be seen in cinemas or on private screens. “Film and TV criticism was limited to a handful of people with access to newspapers, magazines and other platforms. And they shaped our perceptions,” he explains, adding, “Soon there were TV channels, VHS tapes, VCDs and DVDs. In the 2000s, online film piracy became common. Every citizen had unprecedented access to content, and everyone was a critic.”

Since then, he says that there has been a tsunami of change that transformed the world. “The widespread use of AI in the last three years is just the tip of the iceberg. Everyone now does deep research on everything, frame by frame, becoming both critic and creator. Which is why we are now seeing the so-called nitpicking of every frame,” adds Arun. He also says the audience doesn’t realise that the marketing team, when putting out trailers and other promotional materials, often uses AI to enhance elements the film might not even include.