Akka trailer: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte’s battle for power threatens generations of tradition in new Netflix crime drama

At the centre of the conflict are Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh) and Rudra (Radhika Apte). The two women have different ideas about power and the lengths they are willing to go to protect what matters to them. Their clash sets the stage for a story that brings together questions of loyalty, family, revenge and legacy. As the stakes rise, their personal differences threaten to become a much bigger battle for control of Pernuru.

The trailer offers a glimpse of Pernuru, a world where powerful women have shaped traditions and held on to their positions for generations. That carefully maintained order begins to crack when an outsider challenges the existing system. As tensions rise, old rivalries come back to the surface and loyalties are put to the test.

Netflix has released the trailer for Akka, bringing Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte together in a story of power, family ties and rivalry. Set in a fictional kingdom ruled by women, the series follows two formidable figures whose differences threaten to tear apart a world that has remained under their control for generations.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte talk about their roles Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani, a woman who is determined to hold on to her legacy but must also navigate difficult choices as the conflict grows. Speaking about the character, the actor said:

“Bhavani is a woman who knows what she stands for and will go to great lengths to protect her legacy. What makes her interesting is that beneath her strength and authority are choices that are never easy, especially when the stakes are so high. The trailer offers a taste of the world she inhabits and the challenges that come her way. Working with Radhika was amazing because Bhavani and Rudra bring such different energies to the story, and their dynamic adds another layer of tension to the narrative. It's been wonderful partnering with YRF Entertainment to bring this story to life and with Netflix to take Akka to audiences across India and beyond. I hope audiences enjoy discovering the many sides of Bhavani as the story unfolds,” she says.

Radhika Apte takes on the role of Rudra, who is unwilling to let circumstances dictate her choices. The actor said the conflict between the two leads goes beyond a straightforward fight for authority. “Rudra is someone who refuses to be defined by the circumstances she finds herself in. She is fierce, has her own ambitions, and is willing to challenge the established order, which makes her a fascinating character to explore. What I enjoyed about Akka is that the conflict isn't simply about who holds power; it's also about the different beliefs, loyalties, and personal stakes that drive each character. It was exciting to see these contrasting worldviews come to life through Rudra and Bhavani, and an absolute joy to share the screen with Keerthy in bringing their intense face-off to life. I'm glad to have been part of this collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment, and I look forward to audiences experiencing the intensity of this powerful story,” the actor adds.