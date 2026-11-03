From poor lighting to skipping eye tests, 7 everyday mistakes that could be putting your eye health at risk
From screen time to contact lens hygiene, here are everyday mistakes that could slowly affect your vision.
Many people do not pay much attention to their eye health until they experience blurred vision, headaches or discomfort. However, certain everyday habits can affect our eyes without us realising it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neeraj Shah, chief medical officer at Sankara Eye Hospital, Jaipur, shared common mistakes that harm our vision.
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Long hours on screen
According to Dr Shah, one of the most common mistakes is spending long hours looking at smartphones, laptops and computers without taking regular breaks. The increasing dependence on digital devices has significantly increased the amount of near work we do every day. When we look at objects at close distances, our eye muscles must continuously work to maintain clear vision.
“Prolonged near work can contribute to eye strain, discomfort and headaches. In some cases, people experience such severe discomfort that they find it difficult to continue using a computer for even 10–15 minutes,” highlighted Dr Shah. Taking regular breaks and following the 20-20-20 rule can help reduce digital eye strain.
Rubbing eyes
Another mistake is rubbing the eyes frequently, especially with unwashed hands, as this can introduce germs and cause irritation. Improper contact lens hygiene is also a concern.
Sleeping with lenses
Sleeping while wearing contact lenses without medical approval, using them beyond the recommended period or cleaning them with water can increase the risk of eye infections.
Not wearing sunglasses
A third common habit is stepping outdoors without protecting the eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Wearing sunglasses with adequate UV protection can help protect the eyes from prolonged sun exposure.
Ignoring eye checkup
“Ignoring regular eye examinations is another mistake, as certain eye conditions may develop without noticeable symptoms during their early stages,” said Dr Shah. People experiencing frequent headaches, eye pain or discomfort while reading or using digital devices should seek professional evaluation rather than assuming that these symptoms are simply caused by tiredness.
Using outdated prescription
Another serious mistake is continuing to use outdated prescription glasses, which may cause blurred vision, headaches and difficulty focusing. According to the eye specialist, patients experiencing persistent discomfort during near work may require a detailed binocular vision assessment.
Poor sleeping habits and diet
Dr Shah highlighted that poor sleeping habits are another factor that can contribute to dry, tired and uncomfortable eyes. Getting adequate sleep allows the eyes to rest and supports overall eye health. Finally, following an unhealthy diet and not drinking enough water may affect eye health.
Eating green leafy vegetables, fruits, carrots and nuts can provide nutrients that support healthy vision. Staying adequately hydrated is also important for general health and may help some people experiencing dry-eye symptoms. With screen use becoming an unavoidable part of everyday life, recognising early symptoms and seeking timely medical attention are important.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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