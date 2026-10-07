URBN 25000mAh Mega Stack 100W review: One power bank for my laptop and smartphones

The first thing you notice about this power bank is that it is heavy. That is expected for a 25,000mAh power bank, weighing in at around 430 grams. But what I liked is that URBN has managed to keep the size reasonable. It fits perfectly inside my tech kit and doesn't take up as much space as I expected a power bank with this capacity to take.

The three things that caught my eye were the size, 25,000mAh capacity and 100W power delivery. A power bank with this much capacity that can also charge a laptop at up to 100W is already interesting, but after using it for a while, I found a few other things that make it even more useful. It is currently priced at ₹5,499 on URBN's website and Amazon.

It is rare when I review simple gadgets like a power bank. Most of the time, there isn't much to talk about. You get a battery, a couple of ports and some LEDs, and that is pretty much it. I only pick up something like this when I find something interesting going on, and that is why I picked up the URBN 25000mAh Mega Stack 100W Power Bank for review.

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

The build quality is also decent. It is made from polycarbonate, so don't expect a premium metal finish here, but the plastic feels dense and of good quality. It doesn't feel like a cheap power bank that you would be worried about throwing inside a bag.

And then there is the built-in cable; I genuinely think built-in cables should be standard on power banks by now. The one here is nylon braided and stays attached to the body using magnets, so it doesn't just hang around when you aren't using it. More importantly, this cable supports both input and output, so you can also use it to recharge the power bank. URBN lists the built-in USB-C cable as one of the two ways to charge the power bank itself.

Apart from this cable, you get one USB-C port and one USB-A port. So you have three outputs in total, which is useful when you are carrying multiple gadgets or simply have different cables with you.