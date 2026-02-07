NHS doctor shares his 'protein vegetable soup' recipe loaded with carrots that’s perfect for cosy February days

While the vegetables are roasting, Dr Khan prepares a protein-packed topping. “Grate a whole block of tofu and fry it in a pan with a small amount of olive oil and a sprinkle of paprika. Fry for 15–20 minutes until it turns crispy.”

“Preheat the oven to 200°C. On a baking tray, add one butternut squash (halved and deseeded), three sliced carrots (frozen works fine), two white onions, two peppers, 10–12 cherry tomatoes, and four peeled garlic cloves. Drizzle everything with olive oil and bake for 40–50 minutes,” says Dr Amir.

“My favourite February vibes soup, it’s so filling, comforting, and perfect for cold days,” says Dr Amir, sharing a hearty homemade soup recipe he often meal-preps for busy workdays. “It freezes really well, and you can easily pack it for lunch the next day,” he adds.

If you’re craving something cosy, filling, and fuss-free this February, this soup might be worth bookmarking. Dr Amir Khan, a UK-based NHS general practitioner, shares in his February 2 Instagram post his favourite winter recipe, a hearty, veggie-loaded soup that works just as well for meal prep as it does for a comforting dinner. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon reveals ‘number 1 thing’ that protects your joints; shares 8 simple tips to prevent injuries )

How to turn roasted veggies into hearty, filling soup Next, he moves on to the base of the soup. “Dissolve one vegetable stock cube in around 200 ml of hot water. Once the roasted vegetables are cooked, blend them in batches until smooth. Add around 50–60 ml of the stock to the blender with each batch.”

For extra fibre and texture, Dr Khan doesn’t discard the squash skin. “I include the skin of the butternut squash for added fibre. In the final blending batch, I also add a tin of butter beans and one chilli.” Once blended, everything comes together in the pan. “Add all the blended soup back into a pan, stir well, and heat gently. If it’s too thick, add more water. Finish with olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.”

To serve, he keeps it indulgent but balanced. “Dish it up in a bowl, top with crispy tofu croutons, and serve with cheese on toast. It’s proper comfort food.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.