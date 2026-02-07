Orthopaedic surgeon reveals ‘number 1 thing’ that protects your joints; shares 8 simple tips to prevent injuries

Joint pain and injuries are no longer limited to old age or professional athletes, they’re becoming common among people with desk jobs, busy routines, and low daily movement. From long sitting hours to poor posture and skipped warm-ups, everyday habits quietly take a toll on joint health. Strength, not posture, is key to joint health and injury prevention, says Dr Abbasi. (Shutterstock)

Dr David Abbasi, double board-certified orthopaedic sports surgeon, shares in his November 22 Instagram post the number one thing that truly protects your joints and shares 8 practical tips to help reduce injuries.

According to Dr David, joint health and injury prevention depend far more on daily habits than on sudden accidents. Here are 8 key points he says people need to understand if they want stronger joints and fewer injuries.

1. Stop blaming one wrong move Many people assume joint pain comes from one bad workout or an awkward twist. Dr David explains that this is rarely the case. In most situations, pain builds up after years of under-training, prolonged sitting, or repeating the same movements without enough strength to support the joints. “Your joints don’t randomly 'go bad’ they respond to the load you put on them,” he says.

2. Resting too much can work against you “Rest is NOT always the answer,” says Dr Abbasi. If you stop moving every time something aches, the muscles that protect the joint start weakening, making future pain more likely. Controlled movement, gradual loading, and strength work are often far more effective than taking repeated rest days.