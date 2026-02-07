Orthopaedic surgeon reveals ‘number 1 thing’ that protects your joints; shares 8 simple tips to prevent injuries
Joint pain is increasingly common among desk workers. Orthopaedic surgeon Dr David highlights the importance of strength training over posture and resting.
Joint pain and injuries are no longer limited to old age or professional athletes, they’re becoming common among people with desk jobs, busy routines, and low daily movement. From long sitting hours to poor posture and skipped warm-ups, everyday habits quietly take a toll on joint health.
Dr David Abbasi, double board-certified orthopaedic sports surgeon, shares in his November 22 Instagram post the number one thing that truly protects your joints and shares 8 practical tips to help reduce injuries. (Also read: Cardiologist shares ‘1 common habit’ parents should avoid to protect their children’s heart health )
According to Dr David, joint health and injury prevention depend far more on daily habits than on sudden accidents. Here are 8 key points he says people need to understand if they want stronger joints and fewer injuries.
1. Stop blaming one wrong move
Many people assume joint pain comes from one bad workout or an awkward twist. Dr David explains that this is rarely the case. In most situations, pain builds up after years of under-training, prolonged sitting, or repeating the same movements without enough strength to support the joints. “Your joints don’t randomly 'go bad’ they respond to the load you put on them,” he says.
2. Resting too much can work against you
“Rest is NOT always the answer,” says Dr Abbasi. If you stop moving every time something aches, the muscles that protect the joint start weakening, making future pain more likely. Controlled movement, gradual loading, and strength work are often far more effective than taking repeated rest days.
3. Walking alone isn’t enough
He adds that while walking is excellent for overall health, it shouldn’t be mistaken for a complete joint-protection plan. Walking doesn’t build the muscle strength or stability required to prevent arthritis, tendinitis, or chronic joint pain. Strength training plays a far bigger role in long-term joint health.
4. Posture isn’t the main culprit
“Your posture matters less than you think, your capacity matters much more. People with “perfect posture” still get pain. People with “bad posture” often don’t. What actually matters? How strong, mobile, and conditioned your tissues are,” says Dr Abbasi.
5. Injuries usually follow weak links
According to Abbasi, most injuries are predictable rather than accidental. Weak hips often show up as knee pain, poor glute strength contributes to lower back issues, and weak rotator cuff muscles commonly lead to shoulder injuries. The body often sends warning signs long before a problem becomes serious.
6. Strength is the real joint protector
He adds, “The number 1 thing that protects your joints is strength. Not supplements. Not braces. Not gadgets. Strength. Strong muscles distribute force so your joints don’t have to absorb every impact.”
7. Pain shouldn’t be ignored
“Ignoring pain doesn’t make you tough, it usually makes recovery longer,” says Abbasi. Pain is information, and addressing it early often prevents minor issues from turning into long-term injuries.
8. Daily habits matter more than treatments
He also points out that joint health can’t be outsourced. Doctors, physiotherapists, and chiropractors can guide treatment, but the daily responsibility, staying active, building strength, and maintaining consistency, lies with the individual.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
