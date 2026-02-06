Cardiologist shares ‘1 common habit’ parents should avoid to protect their children’s heart health

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association followed more than 1,000 children and teenagers and found a clear link: each additional hour of screen time was associated with higher cardiometabolic risk. This includes early changes in blood pressure, waist size, cholesterol levels, and insulin response, all warning signs for future heart disease.

Ask any parent what worries them most about their child’s health, and answers often revolve around junk food, pollution, or infections. Very few mention screen time. Yet Dr Vikas highlights this as a silent but serious threat. “Excessive recreational screen time , watching videos, gaming, scrolling, may seem harmless, but it has a real impact on a child’s heart health,” says Dr Kohli.

Children’s heart health is often overlooked in daily routines, yet small habits can have a lasting impact. Early prevention is key to ensuring strong growth and a healthy heart. Dr Vikas Kohli, Senior Pediatric Cardiologist with over 25 years of experience and Founder of the Child Heart Foundation (CHF), shares with HT Lifestyle one common habit parents should avoid to protect their child’s heart and practical tips for keeping young hearts healthy. (Also read: General physician warns if you experience chest pain, here’s what you should never do: 'Heart attack happens when…' )

How screen time puts extra strain on young hearts “Children who sleep less are affected even more severely,” Dr Kohli explains. “Screens not only reduce physical activity but also disrupt sleep. Together, these two factors put unnecessary stress on a young heart.”

The impact is evident in Indian clinics. According to a report, India currently has over 6 million overweight children, with 2.4 million already classified as obese. “Obesity today accounts for nearly 23% of heart disease risk and 44% of diabetes cases in children,” notes Dr Kohli. “Much of this is tied to sedentary routines, poor eating habits, and long hours spent on devices.”

How to protect children from heart risks linked to screen time He adds, “Screen time often replaces outdoor play and encourages constant snacking, creating a cycle of inactivity and weight gain. Parents should not ignore warning signs like breathlessness during play, chest discomfort, unusual fatigue, or fainting spells, these are becoming more common.”

Dr Kohli’s advice is simple: “Screens aren’t the enemy, but unrestricted, excessive screen time is. Limiting it, encouraging outdoor activity, and ensuring proper sleep are some of the easiest ways to protect your child’s heart.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.