Oats to til: Nutritionist shares 3 protein-packed laddoo recipes for winter indulgence

Winter makes you crave sweet treats, doesn't it? If you're looking for healthy sweets in winter, why not try protein laddoos at home? These are healthy and tasty, appealing to both fitness enthusiasts and anyone looking to enjoy a treat. Which is the healthiest laddu to eat in winter? (Instagram)

3 protein-packed laddoo recipes Let’s share some protein laddoo recipes to make your special day even better.

1. Dry fruit laddoo Imagine biting into a warm laddoo filled with the rich flavours of nuts and dried fruits. Nutritionist Shilpa Thekke shares a healthy recipe with Health Shots. It is perfect for those who enjoy sweets while maintaining a healthy diet.

Ingredients: 50 gm dry fruits and nuts (such as cashews, walnuts, almonds, pistachios, raisins, and dried cranberries)

5-10 dates

Melted jaggery Procedure: Start by taking 50 grams of your favourite dry fruits and nuts. A mix of cashews, walnuts, almonds, and pistachios makesan excellent combination. Dry-roast these nuts for about 2 minutes until they're aromatic and slightly golden. Once done, blend them into a coarse mixture. Next, remove the pits from 5-10 dates and blend the dates into a smooth paste. This natural sweetener provides essential nutrients and fibre. Combine the date paste with the blended dry fruit mix. If the mixture is too dry and crumbly, add a tablespoon of melted jaggery to help it bind. Once everything is thoroughly mixed, shape the mixture into small, round laddoos. 2. Coconut and protein laddoo This recipe mixes tropical coconut flavours with the muscle-building power of whey protein. Created by nutritionist Radhika Sathe, it’s for a "26-gram protein laddoo" that provides a healthy way to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ingredients: 20 ml milk

1 tbsp ghee

1 scoop whey protein powder

40 grams of ground coconut Procedure: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Knead the mixture to form a dough. Adjust the consistency using more milk or protein powder as needed. Once the dough is ready, shape it into small laddoos, customising the size according to your preference. 3. Oats and til laddoo This delicious laddoo recipe is made with oats and sesame seeds. These ingredients are known as superfoods because they are healthy and rich in protein.

Ingredients: 1 cup oats

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1/4 cup flax seeds

2 tbsp black raisins

1/4 cup jaggery powder

1 cup soft dates

1/2 tsp cardamom

3-4 tbsp warm milk Procedure: Dry-roast the sesame seeds and flax seeds in a pan over medium heat for about 3-4 minutes to enhance their flavour, then remove from the heat.