Diwali 2021 dessert recipes: Healthy sweets from parwal mithai to protein laddoo

Deepavali, which translates as ‘a row of lights’, is one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals and is celebrated over a period of 5 days and as Diwali is here, we decided to move over regular desserts this year and treat ourselves and the guests to some lip-smacking delicacies. This year, Diwali falls on November 4.

The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness, of good over evil and of knowledge over ignorance. On this day, diyas, candles and lamps are placed all around the house, to ‘light’ the way to knowledge and victory and food plays an important role in the celebration of Diwali, in addition to all the fun, gambling and firecrackers surrounding the festival.

Take the stress out of cooking this season with these easy-yet-impressive festive recipes, suggested by nutritionists, that give a healthy twist to Diwali mithai from parwal mithai to protein laddoo.

1. Potoler Mishti/Parwal Mithai/Pointed Gourd Sweet

Potoler Mishti/Parwal Mithai/Pointed Gourd Sweet

Ingredients for the shell:

Potol/parwal/pointed gourd (10 nos.) 250-300gms

Sugar 150 gms

Water 200 ml

Edible liquid green colour Few drops

Green cardamom 2-3 nos.

Ingredients for the stuffing:

Sweetened khoya 150 gms

Cashew 20 gms

Almond 20 gms

Pistachio 20 gms

Ingredients for garnish:

Edible silver leaf/chandi varq

3-4 leaves

Almond sliced

10 gms

Pistachio sliced

10 gms

Method:

Cut the ends of the parwal and peel the skin. Make a slit along the length of the parwal taking care not to cut it in half.

With the back end of a small spoon, gently scoop out the fleshy part from inside and soak them in water.

Place a pot of water for boiling. On the side place another pot with the water, sugar, cardamom and bring to a boil, then simmer.

Once the water comes to a rolling boil, put in the parwal and boil for 5-7 minutes. Strain and transfer to the simmering sugar syrup.

Cook gently in the sugar syrup over medium heat for 15-20 minutes or till the parwal is soft. Add the green colour to the sugar syrup 2-3 minutes before taking the parwal out.

Take the parwal out and drain the excess sugar syrup. On the side grate the sweetened khoya and roughly chop the nuts. Mix all together thoroughly to make the stuffing.

Fill the parwals with the stuffing and arrange on a serving platter. To garnish, dab the silver leaves (chandi varq) on top of the stuffed parwals and sprinkle sliced nuts over them, and serve.

(Recipe: Senior Kitchen Executive Pradipta Nag Chowdhury from The Park, Chennai)

2. Dry Fruit - Protein rich Laddoo

Dry Fruit - Protein rich Laddoo

Ingredients:

2 tbsp pistachios

2 tbsp almonds

2 tbsp walnuts

1 tbsp cashews

1 tbsp raisins

4-5 dates

2 tbsp flax seeds

2 tbsp peanuts

1/4th cup oats

1/4th cup cardamom powder

1 tsp vegetable ghee

½ cup jaggery powder

2 tsp poppy seeds

2 tbsp grated coconut (optional)

Method:

Roast peanuts. Peel the peanuts once it has cooled down. Roast oats. Blend all ingredients in a blender.

The natural oil of dry fruits will help you bind them together. Make small portions and make a laddo.

(Recipe: Nidhi Shah, Dietician and Nutritionist at OZiva)

3. Puran poli with frozen shrikand, jaggery sauce, pistachios crumbs & icing sugar

Puran poli with frozen shrikand, jaggery sauce, pistachios crumbs and icing sugar

Ingredients for Puran (filling):

Chana Dal 50 gms

Water 10 ml

Jaggery 25 gms

Ghee 8 gms

Cardamon powder 5 gms

Ingredients for covering:

Wheat Flour 75 gms

Refined Flour 50 gms

Turmeric Powder 5 gms

Oil 10 ml

Ingredients for Shrikand:

Hung Curd 20 gms

Icing Sugar 20 gms

Saffron 1 gms

Nutmeg 3 gms

Ingredients for Pistachio Crumble:

Roasted Pistachio 20 gms

Refined Flour 10 gms

Granulated Sugar 5 gms

Unsalted Butter 10 gms

Ingredients for Jaggery Sauce:

Jaggery Crushed 10 gms

Water 15 ml

Spring Onion Leaves

Icing Sugar 20 gms

Method for Puran Poli:

Rinse and pressure cook chana dal until soft. Once the dal cooks, add jaggery and stir continuously. In a pan add ghee, then add jaggery dal mixture and finish with cardamom powder.

Make a dough with refined flour, turmeric, oil and water. Stuff the mixture in between the dough and roll it like roti. Heat a pan on medium flame. When it is hot enough cook puran poli on both the side.

Method for Shrikand:

In a bowl mix hung curd, icing sugar, saffron and nutmeg. Once done, deep freese it.

Method for Pistachios Crumble:

Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees celcius. Crush the pistachios in food processor then add flour, sugar, salt and butter.

Line the parchment paper, spread the mixture and bake in pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Once done, cool it down.

Method for Jaggery Sauce:

Combine both jaggery and water in pan and slow cook till jaggery gets dissolved.

Method for assembling:

Roll the Puran Poli and tie it with spring onion leaves and plate in the center. Add pistachios crumbs on plate and scoop out the frozen Shrikand and place on pista crumble. Drizzle the jaggery sauce and dust it with icing sugar.

(Recipe: Executive Chef Ravi Kumar Nayak from The Park Navi Mumbai)

Benefits:

Parwal or Pointed Gourd are rich in various antioxidants, Vitamin A and C, which keeps one away from cold, cough and headaches by boosting the immune system. It is loaded with fiber which helps to promote proper digestion and solve gastrointestinal problems.

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, it provides better digestion.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, they benefit digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

Milled flaxseeds improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. They may benefit people with diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancer.

Oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full.

The molasses content in jaggery makes it more nutrient since this nutritious by-product of the sugar making process is removed while making refined sugar. Jaggery is rich in vitamins and minerals, makes for a great immunity booster, builds a shield against health ailments like cough and cold and leads to improved digestive health, anemia prevention, liver detoxification and improved immune function.

