25-yr-old Delhi man kills mother, sister, brother after feeding them ‘dhatura’ laddoos, then goes to cops

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, sister and minor brother at their home in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar after feeding them food laced with the poisonous seeds of a plant, and later walked into a police station to confess, police said on Monday. The accused reportedly cited severe financial stress as the reason for the crime. An FIR is being registered and investigation teams have been formed to verify the sequence of events. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

The man, identified as Yashbir Singh, surrendered at the Laxmi Nagar police station around 5 pm and told officers that he had killed his family members.

Police teams later reached the house in the Subhash Chowk area, where the bodies of the three victims were found inside, news agency PTI reported.

According to police, the accused told investigators that the family was facing serious financial difficulties.

He claimed his father, a truck driver, had not been living with the family for the past six months. Police said the accused, who also worked as a driver, had been unemployed during this period.

Police further said Yashbir claimed to have taken a term life insurance policy worth around ₹1.5 crore and had made several unsuccessful attempts to end his own life over the past two months.

He also alleged that his mother had confronted him a day earlier, though police said these claims are being verified.

As per the accused’s alleged disclosure, he prepared sweets using dhatura seeds and fed them to his mother Kavita (46), sister Meghna (24) and brother Mukul (14). After they lost consciousness, he allegedly killed them and later surrendered to the police.

Police said the accused’s wife was not present at the time of the incident and her role is being examined. An FIR is being registered and investigation teams have been formed to verify the sequence of events, the police said.

