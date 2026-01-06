The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take appropriate action in a case involving demolition and construction of nearly 80 washrooms in an office in Chhartarpur despite restrictions on such activities under GRAP-III and IV. NGT orders action in 10 days against firm for flouting curbs under Grap

The NGT bench, chaired by justice Prakash Shrivastava, observed that these violations raised serious environment and health-related concerns. It directed CAQM to conduct ground verification of the site and take punitive action in case of violation within 10 days.

“CAQM is directed to consider the complaint of the applicant dated 22.11.2025, carry out the ground verification, ascertain violation and take appropriate remedial and punitive action in accordance with law within a period of 10 days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” the NGT stated in its order.

On November 22, a complaint was filed on Green Delhi App by Shubham Verma, a local resident of the area, against the Centre for Development of Telematics in Chhatarpur. Verma alleged that the organisation was continuing with construction of nearly 80 washrooms at its office despite restrictions.

Verma had said that he is suffering from allergic bronchitis, and his two-month-old daughter is facing health issues due to the ongoing construction. He added that he was being forced to live away from his daughter due to the same. He also sought ₹7.11 lakh in compensation for the medical expenses borne by him.

“A complaint was made on Green Delhi App launched by the department of environment and forest, Government of NCT of Delhi dated 22.11.2025, but the same is still pending and has not been resolved till now,” the order stated.

The bench has asked the CAQM to submit an action taken report at least one week prior to the next hearing which is scheduled to take place on February 17.