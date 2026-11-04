Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves maternity fashion goals in 6 stunning ethnic looks: From elegant sarees to contemporary fusion ensembles

In her next look, Samantha makes a bold statement in a deep crimson-red saree-inspired outfit from designer Shweta Kapur. The look features a smooth silk finish, a high boat neckline and floor-length cape sleeves that create a striking, contemporary silhouette. She elevates the outfit with an antique gold choker featuring a statement emerald stone, a matching coiled gold cuff bracelet and a neatly styled updo.

Keeping the styling understated yet sophisticated, the actor accessorises with delicate gold jewellery, subtle makeup and softly styled open hair. The warm earthy hue, combined with the effortless silhouette, makes this ensemble a perfect inspiration for festive gatherings and intimate celebrations.

Kicking off the fashion parade, Samantha makes a striking statement in a beautiful rust-orange ensemble from designer label Nouria. The outfit features a relaxed, flowy silhouette with dramatic cape-style sleeves, gathered detailing and a draped design that adds an element of contemporary elegance. She pairs it with a matching pleated bottom, creating a coordinated ethnic look.

Offering plenty of fashion inspiration for the festive season, Samantha gave fans a glimpse of the outfits she has enjoyed wearing over the past few months. “Some looks I really enjoyed wearing these past few months,” she captioned the post. Let’s take a closer look at her outfits and pick some style notes. (Also read: Urmila Matondkar's maroon velvet and champagne-gold lehenga is festive fashion inspiration for those who love royal ethnic looks )

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, proves that maternity fashion can be just as stylish and elegant. Taking to Instagram on November 4, the actor shared a series of pictures showcasing some of her stunning ethnic looks, ranging from chic Indo-western ensembles and traditional suits to elegant sarees.

For her next look, Samantha showcases understated elegance in a luminous lime-green tissue-organza saree. The lightweight drape features a subtle crinkled texture and geometric weave borders, which add visual interest without overpowering the look.

She pairs the saree with a crisp white sleeveless blouse, creating a refreshing contrast. Small gold hoops, a metallic wrist stack and a sleek low bun complete the ensemble. Her natural makeup keeps the overall look fresh, elegant and effortlessly chic.

Tribal-inspired printed kurta to mirror-work anarkali Moving on to another look, Samantha opts for a dark green printed short kurta paired with a draped tulip-style bottom. The outfit features an embellished bib neckline with hanging tassels, while cowrie shell trims along the cuffs and hem add a distinctive bohemian touch.

Next up, the actor adds a vibrant pop of colour to her ethnic wardrobe in a deep teal Anarkali suit featuring intricate mirror-work embroidery. The silk-finish ensemble comes with a keyhole neckline, colourful threadwork motifs and cowrie shell tassels that lend it a playful, traditional touch.

A matching dupatta with an embroidered border completes the outfit. She keeps her hair in loose, glossy waves and opts for warm-toned eye makeup and glossy nude lips, allowing the rich colour and intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage.

Warm earthy fusion ensemble In yet another stunning ensemble, Samantha embraces earthy tones in a copper and muted plum ensemble that features a tiered kurta with fine metallic stripes, button detailing along the front and a flowing pleated silhouette. A matching sheer dupatta adds a touch of shimmer to the look.

She completes the ensemble with an intricate gold ear cuff, delicate drop earrings and a braided updo with soft tendrils framing her face. The result is a sophisticated fusion look that is perfect for festive celebrations.