US Secret Service says aware of 'Iranian' threat to Trump's youngest son Barron

The US Secret Service has confirmed it is aware that Iranian state media has aired a video that appears to threaten the life of Barron Trump, President Donald Trump's youngest son. Melania Trump, Barron Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump (via REUTER File)

CNN previously reported that the Secret Service was aware of the threat against Barron Trump.

"The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees," Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said in a statement quoted by the Associated Press.

"Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence," the statement added.

Since the assassination of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian media have on multiple occasions circulated content threatening the US President and members of his family. The assassination of Ali Khamenei came on February 28, the first day of the war in Iran that Trump launched alongside Israel. Some of the videos have included movement details and suggestions for killing members of the Trump family.

According to a federal law enforcement source quoted by CNN, the video of Barron Trump is part of the same campaign of videos from Iran targeting Trump and his family