Trump to sign $5000 checks for all adults? POTUS makes big announcement ahead of midterms

US President Donald Trump has once again enticed voters with a financial incentive ahead of November midterm elections. He announced that if Republicans win the House and the Senate he will issue $5,000 checks to all adult citizens in the United States. Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Trump offers $5,000 checks to adult citizens if Republicans secure control of the House and Senate, seeking voter motivation. (Bloomberg)

“If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 Midterm Elections, I’m going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America, $5,000!” the POTUS announced.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I look forward to signing those checks!” he added.

Who qualifies for Trump dividend checks? Trump maintained deliberately ambiguous eligibility criteria for the proposed dividend distribution, merely stipulating that all adult citizens would qualify. With approximately 245 million adult American citizens globally, the estimated fiscal obligation would reach $1.22 trillion.

Trump clarified that the initiative would apply exclusively to adult citizens residing within the United States of America, potentially excluding roughly 2 million expatriate citizens who reside internationally while retaining American citizenship.

Earlier, Senator Bernie Moreno announced on X that he would prepare legislation to enable Republicans to implement the Trump Dividend "immediately" should they achieve success in the midterm elections.

Also Read: Trump announces $90 checks for 20 million ‘wonderful’ people: Who are eligible for one-time payment?

Did Trumo give Americans $2,000 payments from tariff dividends? The $5,000 proposal represents a continuation of Trump's dividend-style payment initiatives tied to his economic strategy.

Trump had previously proposed tariff-funded dividend checks providing at least $2,000 per individual. He introduced this concept in 2025 and subsequently stated he was reviewing the proposal "very seriously."

The initiative aimed to allocate tariff revenues toward direct payments to American citizens.

Nevertheless, the proposal encountered obstacles following legal challenges against Trump's tariffs. In February, the Supreme Court determined that certain expansive tariffs implemented under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were unconstitutional. Consequently, billions of dollars are anticipated to be returned to businesses and importers who paid these tariffs. Notably, consumers do not receive automatic entitlements to direct payments through this refund mechanism.

While Trump has maintained his advocacy for tariff dividend checks, Congress has not yet approved any such program, nor have any payments been authorized. As a result, the proposed $2,000 tariff rebate continues to exist as a concept rather than an established federal benefit with allocated funding.