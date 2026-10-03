Angry Trump leaks GOP senator Tom Cotton's phone number over Sunshine Protection Act: What is it?

Donald Trump disseminated Senator Tom Cotton's (R-Ark.) cellular telephone number via Truth Social on Saturday, expressing strong criticism toward Senate Republicans regarding their advancement of legislation designed to establish permanent daylight saving time. Donald Trump voiced strong discontent with Senator Tom Cotton via Truth Social, accusing him of hindering the Sunshine Protection Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” Trump wrote, highlighting the Sunshine Protection Act. “For some reason, Tom is stopping the Bill and, in the Senate, it’s very easy to do, it only takes one! It should pass overwhelmingly, in a Bipartisan fashion.”

“To the Great People of Arkansas, please let your Senator know it would be a GREAT Bipartisan WIN for the United States Senate, and for America, itself. Call Tom on his cellphone,” Trump said. “Let him know.”

Trump attributed the legislative stagnation of the bill—which he designated as the "No More Changing of Clocks Act"—to Cotton's opposition following its passage in the House with a vote of 308-117.

What is The Sunshine Protection Act? The Sunshine Protection Act represents a proposed piece of federal legislation in the US that would establish Daylight Saving Time (DST) as a permanent standard throughout the nation, thereby eliminating the biannual practice of adjusting clocks.

Also Read: Trump to sign $5000 checks for all adults? POTUS makes big announcement ahead of midterms

Tom Cotton: A staunch critic of permanent daylight saving time Cotton has remained one of the most prominent critics of permanent daylight saving time, voicing apprehension that eliminating the biannual clock adjustments would result in numerous schoolchildren and millions of American workers commuting in darkness.

“If permanent daylight saving time becomes the law of the land, it will again make winter a dark and dismal time for millions of Americans,” he stated last year.

Trump highlights benefits of extending evening daylight hours Trump argued that an extension of evening daylight hours would contribute to crime reduction and fewer traffic incidents, while simultaneously advancing public health outcomes and supporting key economic sectors such as sports, tourism, hospitality, and retail commerce.

In a Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump further contended that the legislation would benefit the PGA Tour, which he asserted “needs more Daylight in the afternoon in order to finish their Tournaments.”

“Likewise, regular Golfers, Tennis Players, Hunters and, perhaps most importantly, Farmers who want more Daylight to play or work,” he added.

The communication featured correspondence from PGA Tour Chief Executive Officer Brian Rolapp, who expressed his "robust endorsement" of the proposed legislation, emphasizing that implementation would produce approximately $1 billion in annual direct revenue for the industry.

Since August, Trump has advocated for the enactment of the Sunshine Protect Act. However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has raised concerns regarding the likelihood of obtaining the requisite 60 votes necessary for progression.