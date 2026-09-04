Verizon outage in Oklahoma and Arkansas: Services down in Tulsa and Little Rock
Most Verizon users reported problems with phone and internet services, while some said their devices had switched to SOS mode.
Verizon customers in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas are reporting service disruptions, with outage reports emerging in Tulsa and Little Rock.
Downdetector reports
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of Verizon outages began around 3:40 p.m. EDT Thursday. Most users reported problems with phone and internet services, while some said their devices had switched to SOS mode.
The reports appear to be concentrated in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, including the Tulsa and Little Rock areas.
One user reported, “Looks like Verizon is down in at least parts of Northwest Arkansas. Have reports of several employees on mobile devices that have gone into SOS mode."
Another wrote, "Northwest Arkansas for sure!!!!!!! Why does Verizon have so many outages all the time???!!"
A third user added, "Down in North Central Arkansas!"
Another reported, "I'm in Grove Oklahoma and I have no service."
One more user wrote, "Seems all of Arkansas is down at this point. I'm NEA and see that others from NCA and NWA are reporting outages. Website simply says "a known issue" and "working on solution". Wish we would get prorated added data/time like my home internet company does. Being left without answers kinda bums me out. If anyone has any idea as to why we are down, that'd be nice to know."
Verizon responds
In a post on X, Verizon Support acknowledged the outage, writing, "Hello there, We are aware of a wireless service interruption impacting some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and working to quickly resolve the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience."
However, it remains unclear what caused the outage or when full service will be restored.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More