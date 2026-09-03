ChatGPT, Claude, Grok down? Top 3 AI alternatives you can use amid global outages
As users struggle to use these AI tools for writing, content creation and workplace tasks, several other AI platforms continue to function normally.
Many users across the globe have reported issues with major generative AI platforms, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and X’s Grok chatbots, according to Downdetector. These AI platforms are either not working at all or are very slow in producing results.
Also Read | Several users report issues with ChatGPT, Claude and X's Grok on Downdetector
As users face issues using these AI tools to write, create content and carry out tasks at their workplaces, some other AI tools are still working fine.
If you are facing issues with ChatGPT, Claude or Grok, you can use alternatives.
- DeepSeek: The China-based tool is an excellent option for logic-driven tasks such as mathematical problem-solving, coding, and technical reasoning.
- Gemini: The Google tool is based used for creating images, writing content or transcribing the audio.
- Perplexity AI: This tool is probably the best for research work.
What's the issue with ChatGPT, Claude and Grok?
As of around 8:20 pm, Downdetector recorded more than 2,800 reports of issues with ChatGPT, 170 reports involving Claude and over 40 reports concerning Grok in India alone. In the US, more than 35,000 reports of issues with ChatGPT, over 1,400 reports involving Claude and more than 1,200 reports concerning Grok were recorded on Downdetector around the same time.
OpenAI acknowledged that there were “elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex” and said it was “investigating the issue for listed services”.
Claude also said it had “identified the cause of elevated errors” affecting requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Opus 5, adding that it was “working on a fix”.
Elon Musk-owned X’s AI chatbot Grok also said it “is experiencing issues”.
ChatGPT, Claude and Grok are among the most widely used AI tools globally, and the outages have disrupted users relying on these platforms for tasks ranging from writing and coding to research and content creation.
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