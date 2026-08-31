A federal wildlife officer died while helping evacuate residents threatened by the Railroad South Fire in Oklahoma, according to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge (WMWR). David Taylor was going door to door with local emergency crews, helping save families. His last contact with dispatch came while he was helping a family evacuate their home. Who was David Taylor? Federal wildlife officer dies while saving families from Railroad South Fire in Oklahoma (@USFWS/X)

Evidence recovered from a structure where Taylor was working to help an individual escape showed that he died during the evacuation effort. Formal identification is still pending with the medical examiner.

Who was David Taylor? Taylor was a 38-year-old Scio, Oregon resident who served as a federal wildlife officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

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“Everything we know about David's actions demonstrates extraordinary courage and selflessness,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik said in a statement, per the U.S. Department of the Interior. “When people were in danger, David was there helping them get to safety. He remained committed to protecting others under the most dangerous circumstances. We mourn alongside his family, friends and colleagues, and we will never forget his service.”

Taylor previously served on active duty in the U.S. Navy and continued his military service in the Navy Reserve. At the same time, he was also serving as a federal wildlife officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

He was a Senior Chief Petty Officer in the Navy Reserve at the time of his death. He completed five deployments, including one to Iraq and four to Djibouti, Africa, during his 20 years of service.

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Before joining Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma, Taylor served the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge and Las Vegas National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico

The Railroad South Fire in Comanche County, Oklahoma, was reported on August 29. All evacuation orders for residents have been lifted by Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management. The cause of the fire is being investigated.