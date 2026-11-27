Denmark has pushed back against President Donald Trump's latest remarks suggesting that the United States has effectively secured Greenland, emphasising that the Arctic territory remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark. A security agreement between the United States, Denmark and Greenland allows expanded American military operations, including potential new defense areas. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) more

Trump made the comments on Thursday evening while responding to questions about a possible reduction in American troop deployments across Europe. The discussion followed his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, during which the president expressed frustration over the alliance's response to the conflict involving Iran.

Trump suggested that an agreement concerning Greenland had improved his perception of America's European allies, despite criticising NATO for what he described as a lack of support for Washington.

"We discussed it at length. They weren't very helpful to us on, you know, Iran. They weren't very helpful," Trump told reporters.

He then referred to Greenland, claiming that the US had secured the territory.

"But, we got Greenland, and we got Greenland. That's three times the size of Texas, and that made me feel a little bit differently, to be honest," he said.