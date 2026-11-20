American Airlines passengers find luggage covered in peanut butter after 2-hour wait
Passengers on an American Airlines flight on Monday were surprised, and disgusted, when their luggage came out covered in a sticky brown substance.
Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Atlanta on Monday were surprised, and a little disgusted, when their luggage came out covered in a sticky brown substance. Many initially feared it was human faeces. However, the airline later clarified that the substance was liquefied peanut butter.
When did this happen?
The incident took place on Monday after passengers on American Airlines Flight 2609 from Miami arrived in Atlanta at around 8:30 pm, according to a New York Post report.
After waiting for nearly two hours for their luggage, passengers found several bags coated in the brown substance at the baggage claim area.
How did the incident gain attention?
Passenger Derick McCallum shared a video of the incident on TikTok. The clip showed luggage being brought out at the airport, with several bags visibly covered in the substance.
"Now they're bringing the bags out. There is doo-doo on the bags," McCallum said in the video, which has garnered over a million views.
Another TikTok user, @crashrarri, described the substance as something resembling pudding.
What did American Airlines say in response?
American Airlines later clarified that the substance was not faeces but liquefied peanut butter. According to a statement provided to WSB-TV, the peanut butter had been inside a passenger's checked bag and leaked during the flight, covering other luggage.
“Unfortunately, a food item from a customer’s checked bag leaked during the flight, affecting several bags nearby,” American Airlines said in a statement to the New York Post.
It remains unclear how many bags were affected or what compensation passengers will receive. Reports said some passengers were left to clean their luggage themselves after the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience -- from viral videos to human interest copies that spark a conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and finding newsworthy angles in viral content. She writes about a wide range of topics, from business leaders and social issues to everyday people and internet trends. She enjoys speaking to content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs and turning their experiences and stories into engaging, relatable articles.Read More